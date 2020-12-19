Coalgate High School football players spread Christmas cheer

Photo providedMembers of the Coalgate High School football team dropped off Christmas gifts Thursday to residents at the Ruth Wilson Hurley Manor. Shown during the delivery are, from left to right: Isaiah Holt, Koda Wainscott, Nursing Home Administrator Trent Bourland, Caleb Pery, Head Football Coach Nathan Hill and Journey Holt.

COALGATE — Members of the Coalgate High School football team brought a little Christmas cheer to the Ruth Wilson Hurley Manor on Thursday.

The Wildcats played Santa and dropped off gives for five of the residents.

“It’s always great to give a small gift for some of our greatest fans,” said Coalgate head coach Nathan Hill.

During the 2020 season, Hill and his team would drive past the facility on their way to games. They drew cheers from those folks that watched them pass by.

“This was a continued effort by coach Hill and the team to show love and support to nursing home residents during this ongoing pandemic,” said Trent Bourland, Nursing Home Administrator.

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you