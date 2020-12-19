Coalgate High School football players spread Christmas cheer

COALGATE — Members of the Coalgate High School football team brought a little Christmas cheer to the Ruth Wilson Hurley Manor on Thursday.
The Wildcats played Santa and dropped off gives for five of the residents.
“It’s always great to give a small gift for some of our greatest fans,” said Coalgate head coach Nathan Hill.
During the 2020 season, Hill and his team would drive past the facility on their way to games. They drew cheers from those folks that watched them pass by.
“This was a continued effort by coach Hill and the team to show love and support to nursing home residents during this ongoing pandemic,” said Trent Bourland, Nursing Home Administrator.
