COALGATE — The 6th Coalgate Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet is now upon us.
This exciting event takes place at 5 p.m. Saturday at the high school gymnasium. The Alumni/Athletic activities get underway with a mixer at the high school from 1-4:30 p.m. where you will be able to catch up with many of your former classmates and friends. Interested people may purchase tickets at the door for only $20.
The 2022 honorees are Cliff Eddings, Lucretia Gravitt, Randy Heck, Tommy Loudermilk, Joe McCulley, the 1962 Coalgate High School football team and the 1973 CHS boys basketball club.
These inductees were supposed to be honored last May but that banquet was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
LUCRETIA GRAVITT
Lucretia Gravitt was a long-time English teacher at Coalgate High School.
What most people don’t know is that Mrs. Gravitt was an outstanding basketball player for the Lady Wildcats. She was a dominant force and led Coalgate to the state finals in 1958 where they lost by one point to Stillwater in the title game.
Mrs. Gravitt went on to reach the highest level of women’s basketball as a member of the very famous Dallas Redheads. The Redheads traveled all over the U.S. playing about 200 games a year. The competition was usually men’s basketball teams in fundraising events. They were compared to the Harlem Globetrotters and were credited with introducing women’s basketball to America.
Mrs. Gravitt certainly was a huge difference-maker in the lives of her students at Coalgate High School and is fondly remembered.
TOMMY LOUDERMILK
Tommy Loudermilk was known as the “Baby Bull.” He was a key member of the 1968 Wildcat football team that set a state record by recording the fewest number of points allowed on defense.
Forty-eight points in 12 games was all that stingy defense surrendered on its way to a 10-1-1 record and the state quarterfinals. Tommy was the second leading tackler from his linebacker position and he punished defenders with his brute strength by rushing and blocking from his fullback slot.
Loudermilk finished with 845 yards rushing and was the lead blocker on about 95% of all running plays. The Bi-District playoff game against fourth-rated and 10-0 Hartshorne saw Tommy gain 133 yards and he absolutely destroyed the Miners’ offense finishing with 13 unassisted tackles. The Wildcats won in a stunning upset 20-7 and Loudermilk was the answer for Coalgate.
RANDY HECK
Randy Heck was one of the greatest running backs in the history of Coalgate HS football. He was arguably the most elusive ball carrier ever to wear the purple and white.
Randy is the second-leading rusher for the Wildcats with 3,786 career yards and averaged 9.5 yards per carry during his storied career. He was named to the Class 2A All-State team his senior season.
The most memorable football game for most Wildcat fans was in 1980 when Randy scored on two 80-plus yard runs late in the fourth quarter to propel Coalgate to a victory over Maud.
Randy excelled in baseball and basketball as well. As a freshman, Heck set a state record of stolen bases with 65 out of 66 attempts and batted over .300. Also, he was an outstanding pitcher throwing three no-hitters and making the Ada All-Area First Team.
In addition, Heck was a four-year starter on the hardwood for the Wildcats.
Randy Heck passed away in an accident on May 16, 2021. at the age of 57. He had learned of his induction to the HOF in February and was very proud.
JOE MCCULLEY
Joe McCulley is regarded as the most successful football coach in the annals of Coalgate High School. In seven seasons, Coalgate won 62 games against only 20 defeats with five playoff victories.
McCulley, a California native, played quarterback at Tulsa University. The coach had six All-State quarterbacks and produced 25 Oklahoma All-State players. McCulley’s teams won 15 district titles, 11 state quarterfinals, four state semifinals and one state championship. He was named an All-State Coach and a 12-time District Coach of the Year.
CLIFF EDDINGS
Cliff Eddings becomes the first offensive and defensive lineman to be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.
Cliff started for three seasons at left guard and at defensive tackle. As a senior, he co-captained the undefeated 2002 regular season team. He stated that his proudest accomplishment as a football player was being a part of the 2002 season that saw the Wildcats go 12-1 and earn a trip to the State quarterfinals.
Eddings was named to the Daily Oklahoman All-State team and selected for the McDonald’s Oklahoma Coaches Association East All-State team.
He also won the Class A state championship in the shot put and the discus throw.
1962 FOOTBALL TEAM
1962 Wildcat Football Team was coached by Jim Wills and Grover Barker.
This great outfit is being recognized for its season of going 9-2-1 and advancing to the state quarterfinals. The Wildcats succumbed to an outstanding team from Hennessey 14-6 in a thriller at home.
The Wildcats had a dominant defense, posting six shutouts on the season. The first playoff game was against Rush Springs on Thanksgiving afternoon in Coalgate. Considered maybe the largest crowd ever at a CHS football game, fans saw the Wildcats thoroughly dominate winning 30-8.
There were 30 players on that squad and only 15 are still with us today. This coming season will mark 60 years since this gridiron group had the town of Coalgate bustling with pride over that awesome team.
1973-74 BOYS BASKETBALL
1973-74 Boys Basketball Team was coached by Bob Parkhill. They advanced to the state semifinals.
The ballers finished with a season record of 27-5 after losing to Pawhuska in the Final Four. The good guys had to do it the hard way by going through the loser’s bracket to reach Oklahoma City. The purple and white gang defeated Byng, Colbert, and Meeker to earn their way to the Big Show.
In the first game at Del City, they came from behind to edge Eufaula 47-45 when Ronnie Weeden scored with one second on the clock.
They ran into powerhouse Pawhuska the next day and lost a hard-fought game.
Coach Parkhill was named Coach of the Year by the Pontotoc Conference as he was able to produce one of the finest teams in Wildcats basketball history.
