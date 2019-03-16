Coalgate Hall of Fame announces new inductees

COALGATE — The Coalgate Athletic Hall of Fame has selected the fifth class of outstanding athletes and teams for induction during a ceremony scheduled for May 25 at the high school gymnasium.
The new inductees to be enshrined are:
• Jonah Barnett, four-sport star, class of 1963.
• Tisha Martin, basketball and track, class of 1987.
• Chris Rainey, football, class of 1989.
• Roland Fanning, football and baseball, class of 2001.
• 1972 football team, 10-3 Record, state semifinals.
• 1959 boys basketball team, 30-2 record, state semifinals.
All individuals selected have to be at least 10 years removed from graduation in order to qualify for the prestigious Hall of Fame honor.
Featured articles on each of the inductees and teams will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.
The Hall of Fame Board is composed of Bill Wilson, Steve Hudson, Trent Bourland, Jack Bryant and Bonnie Lemons. The board makes these selections after months of research and discussion of the candidates, and each member has five votes. Also, all living former inductees receive one vote each for a total of 39 votes this year.
The 1972 football team was selected by the public from voting during the month of January. The 1959 boys basketball team was selected by the board in the veterans category.
