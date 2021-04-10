Seiling driver Timmy Burchett won the Enduro Race at the season-opening event at the Oklahoma Sports Park last weekend.
Burchett was followed by Greg Martin of Taloga, Chase Booth of Ada, Luke Barnes of Blanchard and Jay Weeks of Seiling. There were 22 entries in the event.
Other local racers who finished in the Top 15 were Anthony McInturff of Ada (8th place), Levi Matthews of Asher (9th Place), James Salee of Coalgate (11th place) and Daniel Cruz of Ada (12th place).
A “$500 to win” Pure Stock race was also part of the race night and Jeremiah Golden of Coalgate was the winner. Jeff Rozelle of Newalla was second, Scott Martin of Cheynne was third, Ken Taylor of Seminole was fourth and Josh Boston of Strington was fifth in a field of 16 racers. Jerry Beller of Coalgate ended up in ninth place.
The Oklahoma Sports Park, located 10 miles northwest of Ada on SH 3W, will host the Sooner Sprint Series tonight along with the regular racing program. Gates open at 5 p.m. with races scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
The OSP will host Vintage racing along with the regular racing program when it next opens on April 24.
———o———
Saturday, April 3
At Oklahoma Sports Park
ENDURO RACE
(22 Entries)
A Feature 1
1. 3-Timmy Burchett[3]; 2. 8-Greg Martin[8]; 3. 7-Chase Booth[7]; 4. 1-Luke Barnes[1]; 5. 13-Jay Weeks[13]; 6. 14-Justin Chambers[14]; 7. 2-Seth Barnes[2]; 8. 21-Anthony McInturff[21]; 9. 17-Levi Mathews[17]; 10. 20-Jason Dehart[20]; 11. 4- James Sallee[4]; 12. 9-Jeff Anderson[9]; 13. 22-Daniel Cruz[22]; 14. 15-Ethen Calder[15]; 15. 10-Jason Bradshaw[10]; 16. 6-Kash Wigley[6]; 17. 5-Joe Hughes[5]; 18. 18-Jimmy Dorrough[18]; 19. 16-Ron Alspaugh[16]; 20. 19-Josh Dearing[19]; 21. 11-Calvin Crabtree[11]; 22. (DNS) 12-Don Clay.
PURE STOCK
(16 Entries)
A Feature 1
1. 44G-Jeremiah Golden[6]; 2. 66-Jeff Rozelle[4]; 3. 51-Scott Martin[1]; 4. 69K-Ken Taylor[9]; 5. 9-Josh Boston[2]; 6. 4- Patrick Coker[3]; 7. THE75-Stephen Grimes[5]; 8. 2J-Makayla Chambers[10]; 9. 88JB-Jerry Beller[7]; 10. 5M-Frank Stapp[8]; 11. 61-Ricky Boston[16]; 12. 9D-Donny Dennis[13]; 13. 55S-Roy Scroggins[11]; 14. 18B-RJ Bolden[15]; 15. 19C- Dalton Calder[12]; 16. 77-Kevin Scroggins[14]
Heat 1
1. 9-Josh Boston[2]; 2. THE75-Stephen Grimes[3]; 3. 88JB-Jerry Beller[5]; 4. 19C-Dalton Calder[6]; 5. 18B-RJ Bolden[1]; 6. (DNS) 61-Ricky Boston
Heat 2
1. 51-Scott Martin[5]; 2. 44G-Jeremiah Golden[1]; 3. 69K-Ken Taylor[2]; 4. 2J-Makayla Chambers[3]; 5. 9D-Donny Dennis[4]
Heat 3
1. 4-Patrick Coker[2]; 2. 66-Jeff Rozelle[4]; 3. 5M-Frank Stapp[5]; 4. 55S-Roy Scroggins[1]; 5. 77-Kevin Scroggins[3]￼
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.