Classen SAS senior scores record 74 points in Friday win

Classen SAS senior Jordan Harrison shows off her new shirt after scoring an Oklahoma state-record 74 points in her team’s 99-26 win over Northwest Classen last Friday.

 
 Jordan Harrison |Twitter Photo

OKLAHOMA CITY — Classen SAS point guard Jordan Harrison had a game for the ages last Friday.

The 5-4 senior scored an Oklahoma-record 74 points during the Lady Comets’ 99-26 win over Northwest Classen.

The Stephen F. Austin commit shattered the previous 5-on-5 girls basketball record of 60 points set by Brooke McCormack of Cameron in a playoff game last February. Burlington’s Tiffany Rieger is third on the all-time list with a 57-point performance in 2012 to beat Lomega in triple overtime.

Harrison finished 27-of-54 from the field and hit 14 3-pointers. She had scored 42 by halftime. Harrison also had 12 steals. And by the way, she holds the Classen SAS school record with 322 assists.

With only five players on the team, McCormick had to play the entire game.

The Lady Comets are ranked No. 7 nationally by ESPN after besting three other nationally ranked teams by double-digit margins this year. They are currently ranked No. 2 in Class 4A behind No. 1 Tuttle.

The Ada Lady Cougars entered Tuesday night’s battle with Class 3A No. 15 Millwood ranked No. 8 in Class 4A.

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you