Classen SAS senior scores record 74 points in Friday win

OKLAHOMA CITY — Classen SAS point guard Jordan Harrison had a game for the ages last Friday.
The 5-4 senior scored an Oklahoma-record 74 points during the Lady Comets’ 99-26 win over Northwest Classen.
The Stephen F. Austin commit shattered the previous 5-on-5 girls basketball record of 60 points set by Brooke McCormack of Cameron in a playoff game last February. Burlington’s Tiffany Rieger is third on the all-time list with a 57-point performance in 2012 to beat Lomega in triple overtime.
Harrison finished 27-of-54 from the field and hit 14 3-pointers. She had scored 42 by halftime. Harrison also had 12 steals. And by the way, she holds the Classen SAS school record with 322 assists.
With only five players on the team, McCormick had to play the entire game.
The Lady Comets are ranked No. 7 nationally by ESPN after besting three other nationally ranked teams by double-digit margins this year. They are currently ranked No. 2 in Class 4A behind No. 1 Tuttle.
The Ada Lady Cougars entered Tuesday night’s battle with Class 3A No. 15 Millwood ranked No. 8 in Class 4A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.