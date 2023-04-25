It was a rough festival for the Ada High baseball team last Friday at Cougar Field. However, Roff rolled to a pair of victories at the four-team event.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, shut out Sulphur 8-0 before cruising past the host Cougars 14-4 in Friday’s finale. Roff improved to 21-6 on the year heading into a Monday regional tune-up home game with Class A No. 6 Sterling. Roff was awarded the opportunity to host a Class B Regional Tournament on Thursday. Coach Danny Baldridge’s squad will face Welch at 11 a.m. in a first-round matchup and Stuart will battle Smithville at 1 p.m. in another first-round game.
Meanwhile, the Cougars fell to 17-12 and were scheduled to host North Rock Creek on Monday and Tecumseh at 4:30 p.m. today for Senior Night.
Coach Shane Coker’s club, who finished fourth in District 4A-2, will host Bridge Creek (19-13) in a Bi-District best-of-3 series beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Roff 14, Ada 4
The Tigers broke the game open with a nine-run outburst in the top of the third inning. During that RHS frenzy, The Tigers piled up seven singles and an RBI double by Easton Riddle. The Cougars were also charged with four of their six errors in the contest in that pivotal frame.
Dylan Reed paced a 14-hit Roff attack, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Bill McCarter finished 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored and Riddle went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and scored once.
Beau Joplin also had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice for the visitors, while Trey Humphers finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Cade Baldridge ended up going 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored from his leadoff spot.
JD Dugan had two of Ada’s five hits. He smacked a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored a run. Jack Morris also hit a double for the hosts. Hunter McDonald and Elvis Edwards both went 1-for-2 with a run scored.
RHS ace Tallen Bagwell got the start for his team. He struck out six, walked three and allowed three earned runs in 2.2 innings. McCarter struck out one, and allowed two hits and no earned runs over the final 1.1 innings.
Reid Samson absorbed the mound loss for the Cougars. He struck out two, walked three and allowed just two earned runs in three innings. Dugan pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
Roff 8, Sulphur 0
Dylan Reed tossed a five-inning shutout for the Tigers. He struck out four, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just four hits in the complete-game effort.
Roff junior Kade Darnell ended the game in dramatic fashion by hitting a walk-off solo home run with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Cade Baldridge and Bill McCarter also hit home runs for Roff in the bottom of the fourth inning. Baldridge led off the inning with his shot to right field and McCarter blasted a two-run homer to left field following a base hit by Reed.
The Tigers had just one more hit in the game — a double by Baldridge that drove in a run with one out in the bottom of the second inning.
Sulphur’s base hits came from Andrew McCurry, Cache Barrett, Eathin Kennedy and Karson Bearden.
Kennedy suffered the pitching loss for the Bulldogs. He struck out one, and walked four but surrendered just one earned run in two innings thanks in part to three SHS errors in the game. Barrett tossed the final 2.1 innings for Sulphur.
