ROFF — Class B No. 2 Roff registered its 20th win of the season, Monday night, but it was anything but easy.
The Tigers needed a fourth-quarter rally to scoot past Stratford 38-34 at home in a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 31 but was postponed due to wintery weather.
Roff improved to 20-5 on the year, while Stratford fell to 12-8.
In the girls contest, Stratford limited Roff to four first-half points on the way to a 33-18 victory.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 16-4, while Roff dropped to 7-16.
Both Stratford teams hosted Calvin on Tuesday and wrap up the regular season when Healdton comes to town Friday night.
Roff’s squads are headed to the postseason. The RHS girls team faces Mill Creek at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Roff. The Tigers are set to battle Bowlegs at 6 p.m. on Friday.
BOYS
Roff 38, Stratford 34
The Tigers made things difficult on the Stratford offense in the first half. Roff led 8-6 after the first quarter and 18-12 at halftime.
Stratford responded with a 15-5 run in the third quarter to gain a 27-23 lead heading into the fourth frame.
However, Roff rallied with a game-ending 15-7 spurt.
“I was proud of the fight in our guys. I thought we stepped up and battled well,” said Stratford boys head coach Ray Ardery. “We played well enough to give ourselves a chance, Roff just made the plays late to get the win.”
Dylan Reed lead a balanced Roff offense with 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Brand Wilson was next with seven points. Cade Baldridge and Easton Riddle netted six points each for the home team. Riddle’s total came via a pair of 3-point buckets.
Hunter Morton led the way for Stratford with a game-best 14 points to go with four rebounds. He sank a trio of 3-pointers.
Walker Chandler also reached double figures with 11 points and had four rebounds and three assists. He canned a pair of triples for the visitors.
Axel McKinney made one 3-pointer and scored five points for the Bulldogs.
GIRLS
Stratford 33, Roff 18
The Lady Bulldogs shut out Roff 10-0 in the first quarter. Morgan Boyles scored seven of her team-best eight points in Stratford’s opening salvo.
Stratford extended its lead to 19-4 by halftime.
Roff outscored Stratford 12-9 in the third quarter to make it 28-16 but managed just two points in the fourth period.
Boyles added 10 rebounds to her point total. Trinity Bess finished with seven points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists for Stratford. Jaelee Korzan added six points and eight rebounds for the visitors.
Stratford made seven 3-pointers in the game, including two by Bess. Boyles, Kourtney Willingham, Ryleigh Ardery, Grace Wright and Shawnda McMillen also hit 3-point shots for the Lady Bulldogs.
Roff got seven points from Shelby Ensey and Sophie Eldred hit a pair of 3s for her six points. Chloe Eldred followed with five points for the Lady Tigers, including one 3-point basket.
