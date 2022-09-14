ROFF — After romping through the field en route to winning the 2022 Calera baseball tournament, the Roff Tigers blanked Moss 8-0 in a Monday night home game.
Coach Danny Baldridge saw his top-ranked club improve to 18-0 on the year, while No. 8 Moss left town at 17-5.
Roff topped Class A No. 4 Calera 5-0 in Saturday’s tournament title game. The Tigers have now outscored their previous four foes by a combined 34-1.
The latest Roff victory sets up an epic showdown between the No. 1 team in Class B against Silo, the No. 1 team in Class A in a prime-time matchup scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Murray State College in Tishomingo.
Roff will carry a 24-game winning streak into that big battle, while the Rebels will try to keep an incredible 59-game winning streak intact.
Something will have to give.
“It obviously has the set up for an exciting evening of baseball,” Baldridge told The Ada News. “I’m glad Murray State was able to host it with it being a neutral site. Any time we get the opportunity to play against a quality team such as Silo, we want to take full advantage of it.”
Baldridge figures runs may be hard to come by.
“I expect a low-scoring game due to both teams having exceptional pitching. Whichever team has the fewest mistakes, doesn’t put free runners on and executes situations will have the upper hand,” he said. “We obviously prepare ourselves to win every game we play in, but as long as we get in a good, ole dogfight Thursday evening, I’ll be happy. It’s playoff time so preparation is the key and a game like this one is definitely great playoff preparation.”
After the big clash of the titans, the Tigers will travel to Byng at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Roff 8, Moss 0
Roff hurler Brand Willson tossed a two-hit, shutout. He struck out four, walked three, hit a batter and allowed just two hits over five solid innings.
Trenton Golden absorbed the loss for the Moss squad. He struck out six, walked two, hit a batter and allowed four earned runs in three innings.
The Tigers set the tone by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Wilson also led the Roff charge at the plate by going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Cade Baldridge went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and three runs scored from the top of the RHS lineup, while Bill McCarter finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Kaden Darnell went 1-for 2 with a run scored and Dylan Reed popped a double, drove in a run and drew a walk for the home team.
Sebastian Orozco and Gage Keesee had the only Moss hits.
Roff 5, Calera 0
Bill McCarter hit two home runs and Tallen Bagwell had his good stuff on the mound as Roff defeated the host Bulldogs (12-3) for the tournament title.
The game was scoreless until McCarter ripped a solo shot with two outs in the top of the fifth inning.
Roff was still clinging to a 1-0 lead before McCarter gave the Tigers some breathing room by smashing a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to highlight a four-run RHS volley. Caden Graves scored the other run via a Calera error.
Dylan Reed also had two of Roff’s seven hits in the game. Brand Wilson, Easton Riddle and Graves had the other Roffhts.
Jeffrey Sweeney and Clayton Francis both had two hits each to pace the Bulldogs at the plate.
Bagwell struck out six, walked one and allowed just four hits in six scoreless innings to earn the mound win. Riddle tossed the final frame and struck out one of the three batters he faced.
