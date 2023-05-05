Class B and Class A State Tournaments postponed until today

Richard R. Barron| The Ada NewsDue to rainy weather in the metro area, Tupelo junior Dalton Odell and the rest of the Tigers will have to wait until 4 p.m. today to meet Crowder in the first round of the Class B State Tournament at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Roff and Tupelo baseball fans had to wait another day to see their teams play at the Class B State Tournament.

Due to wet weather in the Oklahoma City metro area, the Class B and Class A State Tournaments were postponed until today.

According to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association website, all Class A and B Baseball State Tournament quarterfinal games scheduled for Thursday were moved to Friday due to rain. As of press time, the sites and times remained the same, with semifinals and finals dates and times TBD.

The semifinals and finals may both be played on Saturday, or the semifinals will be played on Saturday and the championship game may be scheduled for Sunday afternoon, according to Roff head coach Danny Baldridge.

The first-round schedule for today, to be played at Edmond Santa Fe High School, includes Moss versus Calumet at 11 a.m.; Roff versus Kiowa at 1:30 p.m.; Tupelo versus Crowder at 4 p.m.; and Vici versus Ft. Cobb-Broxton at 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you