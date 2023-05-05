Class B and Class A State Tournaments postponed until today

Roff and Tupelo baseball fans had to wait another day to see their teams play at the Class B State Tournament.
Due to wet weather in the Oklahoma City metro area, the Class B and Class A State Tournaments were postponed until today.
According to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association website, all Class A and B Baseball State Tournament quarterfinal games scheduled for Thursday were moved to Friday due to rain. As of press time, the sites and times remained the same, with semifinals and finals dates and times TBD.
The semifinals and finals may both be played on Saturday, or the semifinals will be played on Saturday and the championship game may be scheduled for Sunday afternoon, according to Roff head coach Danny Baldridge.
The first-round schedule for today, to be played at Edmond Santa Fe High School, includes Moss versus Calumet at 11 a.m.; Roff versus Kiowa at 1:30 p.m.; Tupelo versus Crowder at 4 p.m.; and Vici versus Ft. Cobb-Broxton at 6:30 p.m.
