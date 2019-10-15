SHAWNEE – A no-hitter going into the bottom of the seventh inning wasn’t enough for the Latta Lady Panthers to secure a trip to the Class 2A state softball championship game Friday night.
The Dale Lady Pirates strung together four straight base hits, including freshman Makenzy Herman’s three-run walk-off double to left-center, and shocked Latta 3-2 in a wild state semifinal contest at the Ball Fields at Firelake.
Freshman Maddie Conley broke up the combined no-hit efforts of Jade Sanders and Taryn Batterton with a leadoff single up the middle. Sophomore Sam Hartman then singled through the left side of the infield and Anna Hester executed a bunt-single to load up the bases.
Then, on a 0-2 count, Herman doubled to left-center to clear the bases and enable Dale to reach the championship game on Saturday against Silo.
“It was a tough loss to a good team,” said Latta head coach Missy Rogers following the game. “We left a lot of runners on base (11). We had a great season and it shouldn’t be summed up with this one game. I’m proud of the kids. They are fighters and have a lot of heart.”
Blown opportunities certainly doomed the Lady Panthers. They stranded at least one runner in each inning, left the bases loaded in the third and had two left on each in the second and sixth innings.
Sanders worked the first four innings and didn’t allow a hit. She walked four and struck out three. Batterton was solid through the fifth and sixth with no runs off no hits with one walk and three strikeouts.
Conley’s leadoff single in the seventh was the only opening Dale needed.
Cheyenne Adair drove in both Latta runs with a single in the third and a single in the seventh in going 2-for-4 from the plate.
Jaylee Willis, Hailey Baber and Abbi Atkinson were each 2-for-4. The Lady Panthers accumulated 10 hits. Batterton had tripled to lead off the fourth but couldn’t get home after being tagged out on a fielder’s choice bunt.
Maddie Conley was 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk for Dale. Herman ended up 1-for-3 with her big three RBIS, while Hertman and Hester each ended up 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Dale hurler Addie Bell got the win after surrendering one earned run off 10 hits with one strikeout and a pair of walks.
The loss concluded Latta’s season at 32-3.
Silo (38-3) defeated Dale (33-6) 4-1 in Saturday’s championship game.
———o———
By The Numbers
CLASS 2A STATE
Semifinals
Ball Fields at Firelake
At Shawnee
Dale 3, Latta 2
LATTA 001 000 1 — 2 10 0
DALE 000 000 3 — 3 4 2
Jade Sanders, Taryn Batterton (5) and Brylea Russell; Addie Bell and Jordyn Powell. W – Bell. L – Batteton. 3B – Batterton (L). 2B – Makenzy Herman (D). HL – Cheyenne Adair 2-4, 2 RBIs; Jaylee Willis 2-4, 1 RS; Hailey Baber 2-4, 1 RS; Abbi Atkinson 2-4; Batterton 1-1, 1 BB (L); Maddie Conley 1-2, 1 RS, 1 bB; Makenzy Herman 1-3, 3 RBIs; Sam Hartman 1-3, 1 RS; Anna Hester 1-3, 1 RS (D).
