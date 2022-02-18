All Class A and Class B Area II Regional Basketball Tournaments were postponed until today according to an announcement by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Thursday morning.
The postponement was due to inclement weather across the state Wednesday night and Thursday morning that made traveling impossible for some Area II teams.
Class A Area II features the Konawa boys basketball team and both teams from Vanoss.
Those regional tournament games will now begin today and continue on Saturday and Monday.
In regional action at Konawa, the host Tigers will face Gore at 3 p.m. in a regional tournament elimination game. The Vanoss girls face Keota at 6:30 p.m. tonight and the Wolves will battle Arkoma at 8 p.m. tonight.
The Konawa boys are 6-13 on the season, the Gore boys are 8-10, the fifth-ranked Vanoss girls are 19-3, The Keota girls are 9-5, the third-ranked Vanoss boys are 18-4 and the Arkoma boys are 18-5.
