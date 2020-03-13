Wright City leadoff hitter Kolt Black blasted a solo home run to lead off the game and put the Ada Cougars behind for the first time this spring.
And Ada never caught up.
The Lumberjax scored twice in the top of the first inning and made that lead stand up in a 2-1 victory over the Cougars in the first of three games played Thursday at Cougar Field.
Wright City and Durant played in Game 2 and the Cougars battled the Lions in the late nightcap.
All three games were scheduled for five innings to avoid possible rain Thursday night.
“That was a very frustrating game from start to finish,” Ada head coach Shane Coker said.
Ada lost for the first time this spring, falling to 4-1, while Wright City — ranked No. 6 in Class A — improved to 4-1.
Coker admitted the end of the five-inning affair game slipped up on him a bit.
“I’ll be honest with you. The first time I looked up at the scoreboard it was the bottom of the fourth and we only had one inning left,” he said. “But we needed a game like that so bad. Not necessarily a loss, but it’s ludicrous to think you can go through an entire season unscathed with the ebb and flow of baseball.
After the home run, the Lumberjax got a base hit by Blake Lecrone, who went all the way to third on a sacrifice bunt by Alex Bowen. Lecrone raced home on an RBI single by Kaden Crosby to put Wright City on top 2-0.
“They won the Class A State title last spring, so I knew they had talent. Their pitcher (Crosby) did a good job and really mixed up his pitches well today,” Coker said of the small-school powerhouse. “That’s definitely going to be more of the type of caliber team we’re going to see when we get back to district play.”
The Cougars loaded the bases on two walks and an error with one out in the bottom of the second but a double play ended that threat.
CJ Freeland led off the bottom of the fourth with a walk, went to third on a single by Brodie Andrews and scored on a base hit by Hunter Condon and trimmed the WC lead to 2-1.
However, Ada stranded two runners in the inning.
The hosts got a leadoff single by Jon Boone to start the fifth inning but couldn’t get him home.
“We definitely got better today. Those guys saw today where we need to get and what we need to do to beat good teams,” Coker said. “We just need to play more games.”
Ada outhit the Lumberjax 5-4. No Cougar hitter had more than one hit.
Black had two of WC’s four hits.
Christopher Carrethers (1-1) absorbed the hard-luck mound loss. After the first inning, he allowed just one hit and struck out two over the final four shutout frames.
Crosby earned the mound win after pitching four innings with four strikeouts and three walks.
With rain in the forecast early next week, the Cougars trip to the Broken Bow Tournament Monday through Wednesday is in jeopardy.
