Class A No. 4 Rattan knocks off Tupelo

TUPELO — The Tupelo Tigers never got their bats going in a 3-1 loss to Rattan in a Thursday home game.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, fell to 6-2 on the season, while Class A No. 4 Rattan improved to 8-2.
Rattan hurler Logan Smith struck out four, walked three and gave up just four hits and one earned run to pick up the mound win. Cody Airington was the hard-luck loser for Tupelo. He struck out 10, walked two and gave up one earned run in six innings. Harley Davidson tossed the seventh inning for the Tigers and gave up a run without the aid of a hit.
Tupelo scored its lone run in the bottom of the third when Davidson hit a single and Airington — who had reached on a fielder’s choice — scored all the way from first on an error during the same play.
Smith’s RBI double in the top of the fourth tied the game at 1-1.
Robertson’s two-out, RBI single in the top of the fifth inning put the Rams on top 2-1. Cale Clay walked to lead off the seventh, went to second and third on back-to-back groundout and later scored on a wild pitch to give Rattan its two-run cushion.
Colton Bourland and Brody McCollum had Tupelo’s other two hits.
Tupelo travels to Byng next Tuesday.
