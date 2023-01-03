The Class A Caddo Lady Bulldogs ran the gauntlet at the 45th Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic and are taking home the hard-earned championship trophy.
Caddo’s latest Mid-America victim was Class 3A power Bethel. The Lady Bruins edged the Lady Wildcats 41-40 in a thrilling title contest Friday night inside a packed Kerr Activities Center.
Caddo, No. 2 in Class A, stayed unbeaten at 10-0 on the year. Bethel, No. 3 in Class 3A, dropped to 8-2 after a strong tournament run.
The Lady Bruins got the best of Class 5A No. 2 Carl Albert (57-46) in the first round and stunned Class 4A No. 3 Tuttle (56-54) in a semifinal showdown.
“I thought we played pretty unreal the first two days. Both teams tonight were a little gassed,” said Caddo head coach Kolby Johnson following the game. “We had a tough road.”
High school basketball oddsmaker would have likely had Caddo as underdogs all three nights at the Mid-America Classic. You couldn’t tell by their play on the court.
“They have so much heart. They could have quit there at the end against Tuttle. They could have quit when we when messed up and gave (Bethel) two layups to get the lead back there at the end. And they could have quit when we missed about 15 threes — it seemed like — when we were wide open,” he said. “But they don’t have any quit in them. They just don’t quit. They kept plugging and kept playing their guts out.”
Caddo was charged with an untimely turnover on an inbounds play with 32.3 seconds left in the game.
Following a Bethel timeout, sophomore standout Josie Megehee scored in the paint to put Bethel on top 40-39 with 24 seconds remaining in the game.
Enter Caddo star Emily Robinson. She caught an inbounds pass while heading to the basket and hit a tough leaner over Bethel defender Brooklyn Duff for the go-ahead basket.
“The only smart thing I knew was who to give it to at the end of the game. I’ll take credit for that one but that’s it,” Johnson said. “It makes it easy on you when you can give it to Emily and get out of the way. She went and did it.”
After a Bethel miss on the other end, Robinson was fouled. She misfired from the free-throw line but Parker Stevenson — another Bethel standout — drew only iron from a few steps beyond halfcourt as time expired, allowing Caddo to hang on.
Robinson, who received the Omega Johnson Trophy as the Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic MVP, finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. Johnson said she does a little bit of everything to make his club successful.
“We feed off her. She’ll run through the wall. She’ll dive. She’ll guard the best player. She won’t quit.” Johnson said.
Robinson was also approaching the 2,000 career-point total entering the tournament but her exact numbers weren’t available at press time.
The game was tied at 15-15 late in the second quarter before Caddo hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers in a span of just less than two minutes before halftime that put the Lady Bruins ahead 24-15 at the break. Robinson, Rylan Peevyhouse and Kadey McKay hit those late triples.
Bethel kept clawing into the Caddo lead during the third period and got within one at 29-28 late in the frame and again at 31-30 to open the fourth quarter.
Caddo opened up a 37-32 lead on a basket inside by Jaycie Nichols off a nice feed from Robinson at the 4:18 mark but the Lady Wildcats wouldn’t go way.
With 3:03 remaining, a steal and layup by Bethel’s Lilly Megehee cut the Caddo lead to 37-36.
Stevenson then gave Bethel its first lead of the second half with a baseline jumper with 1:49 left that made it 38-37.
Robinson — who plans to play college basketball at Oral Roberts University — answered with a nice move to the basket for a score that put Caddo back in front at 39-38 with 42 seconds remaining that set up the wild finish.
Johnson said it was nice to see the Lady Bruins respond well to the rugged Mid-America competition.
“We hadn’t played really well before this tournament but sometimes they’re a little more pumped up to play somebody they’re going to have to really hook up and get after. They knew going in they had to come to play or they were going to get beat. We came to play,” he said.
No other Caddo player reached double figures. Jaycie Nichols scored eight points and had four assists for the Lady Bruins and all-tournament team member Kadey McKay scored five points. Teammate Harley Mullens also nabbed all-tourney honors.
Josie Megehee led Bethel with 19 points and Stevenson followed with 15 points and eight rebounds. Both players were all-tournament selections.
