LATTA — The Latta High School softball team tried to climb a big mound in a playoff tuneup game against Class 6A juggernaut Southmoore Monday night at Swanson Field and the Lady Panthers nearly pulled it off.
The Lady SabreCats needed a run in the top of the ninth inning to escape with a slim 3-2 victory over Latta.
Southmoore has now won 21 of its last 22 games to improve to 26-4 on the year. Latta enters the playoffs at 27-7.
Latta will host a Class 2A Regional Tournament beginning Thursday at Swanson Field. The Lady Panthers meet Mangum at noon in a first-round matchup, while Crescent battles Texhoma-Goodwell at 2 p.m. The first-round losers will meet in an elimination game at 4 p.m. with the winners to battle at 6 p.m.
Game times on Friday are set for noon and 2 p.m.
Latta trailed the Lady SabreCats 2-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning before knotting the score.
The inning started with a base hit by Laraby Jennings and a walk to Savannah Senkel. Kate Willimas laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third before Jaylee Willis, playing on her 18th birthday, hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Jennings from third base to cut the Southmoore lead to 2-1.
Brooklyn Ryan tied the score with an RBI single to right field.
Southmoore scored the winning run in the ninth when Lexi Hernandez led off with an infield hit and courtesy runner Ayiana Hall advanced to second and third on passed balls. She scored on a Latta error.
The Lady Panthers finished with six hits in the game, including two by both Ryan and Jennings. Willis and Taryn Batterton had the other two LHS base knocks.
The SabreCats collected seven hits, led by Maveryck Lightfoot who went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Tallen Edwards finished 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Presley Main went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Brinly Maples finished 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI for the visitors.
Despite not allowing an earned run, Batterton absorbed the pitching loss. She struck out four, walked none and allowed just three hits in five innings of relief. Starter Jade Sanders struck out four, walked one and allowed two earned runs in four innings.
Maples was the winning pitcher for Southmoore. She struck out three, walked one and allowed two hits and two earned runs in eight innings. Lainey King notched a save. She pitched the ninth inning and struck out one, walked one and didn’t allow a hit.
The Lady Panthers got two runners in the bottom of the ninth when Jaycie Prine walked and Batterton beat out an infield single with one out. But King recorded a strikeout and got a popup to end the game.
