JENKS — Class 6A power Jenks scored when Cole Whittington stole home with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to edge Roff 7-6 in an instant classic Saturday afternoon at Hinch Field.
The Trojans, winners of seven of their past eight games, improved to 12-6 on the year while Class B No. 2 Roff slipped to 8-5.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch was scheduled to host Stonewall on Monday and is set to entertain Class 6A Moore at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Tiger Field.
Whittington had singled to start the inning before Roff reliever Tallen Bagwell recorded two quick flyouts. Ty Walls followed with a base hit to put runners at the corners. Whittington then sped home when Walls took off to second base.
Roff grabbed an early 1-0 after Bagwell smashed a solo home run to lead off the top of the second inning.
The Tigers pushed across three runs in the top of the sixth inning. Cade Baldridge and Dylan Reed led off that frame with back-to-back doubles to produce the first run. Beau Joplin then delivered a two-out, RBI double that put Roff on top 3-0.
Wilson later scored on a base hit by Easton Riddle that gave the visitors a 4-0 advantage.
Jenks answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth highlighted by an RBI triple from Walls that made it 4-1. B Lamb followed with an RBI single and Logan Tibbett later hit a sacrifice fly that brought Lamb home and got the Trojans within 4-3.
Walls then delivered a clutch two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the seventh that knotted the score at 4-all and forced extra innings.
Roff was able to force in a pair of runs via bases-loaded walks to Riddle and Kaden Darnell that put the visitors ahead 6-4.
Chandler Fowler homered to lead off the bottom of the eighth for Jenks and the Trojans tied the game again when Luke Diener scored on one of three Roff errors in the game.
Roff collected nine hits in the game, led by two hits apiece from Baldridge and Reed. Bill McCarter hit a double for Roff and Brand Wilson also had a hit.
Walls, the Jenks leadoff hitter, paced his team at the plate, going 3-for-6 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Tibbett went 3-for-4 with a double for the hosts.
Reed started on the mound for Roff. He struck out two, walked none and allowed two earned runs through six strong innings. Bagwell tossed the final 3.2 innings and had four strikeouts, three walks and surrendered three earned runs.
Jenks pitchers Jerry Han, Hayden Carter, Walls and Evan Fraser combined for six strikeouts, seven walks and three hit batters.
Mustangs capture third place in Dewar
DEWAR — The Allen Mustangs surged past Gore 11-3 to claim third place at the 39th Annual Dewar Invitational Gumbo Classic.
The Mustangs improved to 8-10 on the year, while Gore fell to 9-5. Coach Chad Colbert’s club traveled to Moss on Monday and is set to host Wewoka on Tuesday.
The game was tied at 3-3 before Allen scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and four more in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the run rule.
Garrett Nix and Taylor Wood both had two hits apiece in an eight-hit Allen offense. Nix finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Wood went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Jake Hisaw ripped a two-run homer for the Mustangs, while Tagus Howard doubled and drove in a run. Alex Hill went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. He also delivered the walk-off hit in the bottom of the fifth. Bodee Garrett also had a hit for the locals.
Nix was the winning pitcher for Allen. He struck out eight, walked five and allowed just three hits and one earned run in five innings.
Ben Kirkpatrick led Gore, going 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Blaine Barnes finished 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Dayne Perryman had the other hit for the Pirates.
Howard and Hill were named to the All-Tournament team.
