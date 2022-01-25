MIDWEST CITY — The Ada High School boys basketball team can chalk a 55-48 loss to Bartlesville in the consolation title game of the 2022 Titan Classic Saturday night in Midwest City as one that got away.
The Cougars led 45-38 after a 3-pointer by Camryn Reed with 5:16 left in the game before the Bruins went on a 17-3 run to end the game and surged by Ada 55-48.
Coach Kyle Caufield’s bunch dropped to 7-8 on the year, while the Bruins — ranked No. 12 in Class 6A — improved to 9-5.
“It was another hard-fought, tough loss for the Cougars,” Caufield told The Ada News. “We have a room full of competitors, and I know it’s eating at them that we are dropping these close games. We are getting there. We are putting ourselves in position to win these tough games. We are so close. The experience is great for our kids. We are facing adversity and responding in a positive way each night.”
On Friday, Ada dumped Glenpool 56-41.
The Cougars travel to McAlester tonight to battle the rival Buffaloes, ranked No. 15 in “We get to go take on another challenge tonight at McAlester. It will be another good experience for our team,” Caufield said.
Class 5A.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Bartlesville 55
Ada 48
Reed scored Ada’s final basket off a nice assist by Devon MacCollister that put Ada head 48-46 with 3:15 left.
Bartlesville followed with a 9-0 run to end the game.
Ada led 25-22 at halftime and 37-33 heading into the fourth quarter. The Bruins outscored Ada 20-11 in the final frame.
Reed led the Ada offense with 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Post player Josh Murray was next with 10 points, while MacCollister followed with seven. Andrew Hughes and Jack Morris contributed six points apiece, while George Maddox rounded out Ada’s scoring with four points.
David Castillo erupted for a game-high 36 points, which included five 3-point baskets. He scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a 6-of-7 showing from the charity stripe to help his team close out the contest.
Ada finished 5-of-10 from the free-throw line, including three misses in the fourth quarter.
Friday, Jan. 21
Ada 56, Glenpool 41
Ada trailed 17-10 after the first quarter but turned things around with a 22-2 volley in the second period to take a 32-19 lead at halftime.
The Cougars outscored the Warriors 15-11 in the third quarter to carry a 47-30 lead into the final eight minutes.
“It was a good bounce-back game. We did a great job of responding after the (73-35) loss to Norman,” Caufield said. “I thought we did a great job of limiting our opponent to one shot. I thought we did a good job from the second quarter on being patient and taking what the defense gave us.”
Jack Morris scored 16 of his game-best 22 points during Ada’s second-quarter scoring jaunt. He sank four 3-pointers in the contest.
Josh Murray followed with 14 points, while Andrew Hughes just missed double figures with nine. Camryn Reed added six points for Ada, while Devon MaCcollister rounded out the Ada scoring with five points.
“I thought all our guards did a good job of breaking down the zone and dishing to Josh,” Caufield said. “I always preach give up the good shot for the great shot and we are doing that and it showed tonight.”
Glenpool got 19 points from Grayden Baker, including a pair of treys. No other GHS player had more than six points.
