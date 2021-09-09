The Ada High football team will go from facing one of its biggest rivals in Week 1 to battling the biggest one of all Friday night when the McAlester Buffaloes visit Norris Field.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Oh, and it’s also Homecoming Night inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
Ada opened the season with a 27-0 loss to Class 5A No. 9 Ardmore. McAlester enters the Week 2 contest 2-0 ranked No. 1 in Class 5A. The Buffaloes have run wild against their first two pre-district opponents — defeating Broken Bow 39-7 and pounding Sallisaw 57-6 last week.
“They have a very good football team. They’re physical and have a really good running back. The offensive line and defensive line are pretty dang good. They’re linebackers, corners and safeties are physical players,” Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said. “We showed signs of being really physical ourselves.”
In McAlester’s two victories, the team has piled up over 600 rushing yards. Junior tailback Erik McCarty has led the way with 20 carries for 268 yards and four touchdowns. Ethan Watkins followed with 12 carries for 141 yards and two scores, while Dakota Moton has also eclipsed the 100-yard mark with 13 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown.
“They like to spread you out, run multiple formations and run the football. They’ll sling it around but they like to run the football right at you,” O’Steen said. “(McCarty is very physical and explosive.”
Senior quarterback Trent Boatright has completed 10-of-22 passes for 237 yards with two TDs and an interception. He has also rushed for 60 yards on nine keepers. Leading the MHS receiving corps through two contests is senior Killian Barnes with three catches for 83 yards. One of his grabs was a screen pass he turned into a 65-yard touchdown. Watkins had three catches for 22 yards out of the backfield and Cale Prather has two grabs for 42 yards.
“Their quarterback isn’t afraid to pull it and take off running,” O’Steen. “(Barnes) is the most athletic of their receivers.”
There can’t be many Class 4A schools that play two tougher opponents to open the season than Ada.
“I think in your non-district games, it’s really good to play high-quality people like this. If you go out and beat somebody 50-0, did you really get better? When you play guys that are really good football programs in Class 5A it only makes you better,” O’Steen said.
Ada leads the all-time series with McAlester 61-32-1. The Cougars won the previous two matchups, defeating the Buffaloes 38-13 in 2018 and 42-26 in 2019. Last year’s contest was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Getting her kicks
McAlester senior Caity Clark made three PAT kicks in her team’s 56-7 home win against Sallisaw last week. She became the first-ever female football player to score points in a game for the Buffaloes.
Clark’s journey to making McAlester history started on the same field at Hook Eales Stadium as a soccer player before she spoke with special teams coordinator Seth Burgess about possibly kicking for the football team.
Senior Justin Perez attempted and made McAlester’s only field goal so far this season — a 25-yarder against Broken Bow. Cark and Perez are two of four kickers listed on the 2021 MHS roster. The other two are senior Kobe Clark and junior Jhovany Mercado.
Looking back
O’Steen said he was proud of his team’s progression during the opening loss to Ardmore.
“The biggest thing was out kids played hard and they played hard for four quarters and never gave up,” he said. “I know they got better every snap. As the night went on, they kept getting better and better and better. You almost wish we had a fifth quarter,” O’Steen said.
The Ada coaches are now urging the importance of being more consistent on both sides of the ball.
“That’s going to be the challenge this week. We’re going to face another really good team and we get to go see where we’re at. When you’re playing good teams, you can’t have eight guys doing a great job and three guys not getting their job done or nine guys doing a great job and two guys not getting their job done,” he explained. “It all goes back to playing consistently. We have to play consistent, good football to have a chance to beat really good teams. The good thing is, all the (negative) things that happened are fixable.”
O’Steen said fans could have watched a completely different game if not for a handful of key plays.
“We’ve had a really good week of practice. The kids’ attitudes were great. Obviously, we’re bummed because of the outcome of the game but just like I told the kids, you change four plays, it’s a 14-14 game. You change five plays, and we could have won the football game,” he said. “ I’ve always said in big games, the game is determined by three to five plays. So during those three plays are you going to be hooked up and making a difference... or are you going to be taking a play off.”
O’Steen said he and his coaching staff are proud of the improvement his young team is making.
“When you go up against teams like Ardmore, it makes you better. Nobody likes losing. I don’t hate a lot of things, but I hate losing. But we’re playing a lot of young guys right now and that’s exciting. The future is bright. All these guys are going to do is keep getting better,” he said.
No distractions
The Cougars are giving the McAlester Buffaloes their full attention this week. That means Homecoming has to take a back seat.
“I’ve always said this about Homecoming. It’s good for everybody except the football team,” O’Steen said.
“The football team’s job is to go out and take care of business at 7:30. That’s our main focus. To be honest, we haven’t even talked about Homecoming a whole lot with the kids because they’re focused on McAlester and they’re focused on getting better,” he continued. “I’m really proud of our kids because of the mindset we have and the hunger they have to be successful. That’s what excites me.”
Ross day-to-day
Ada senior defensive playmaker Caden Ross injured his knee making the first tackle of the game against Ardmore and could miss this week’s matchup with McAlester.
“He’s probably a game-time decision. He hasn’t been ruled out. We’re just kind of playing it day by day,” O’Steen said. “If there’s any question, he’ll sit. These first three games really don’t mean much when it comes to the playoffs.”
O’Steen said during the preseason, Ross was playing as well as any Ada defender.
“In our two scrimmages, he was arguably our best defensive player. To lose him the first defensive snap hurt us right off the bat,” he said. “He’s kind of the cowbell out there leading these guys. He’s done a really good job.”
The silver lining is that some young Ada linebackers are getting valuable Friday night experience.
“It’s got to be the next man up mentality. We’re three to four deep in spots and that’s why they get reps in practice. You have to be dialed in at practice because you’re one play from being the guy,” he said.
Pregame meal
The annual Ada Basketball Hamburger Fry is set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Koi Ishto Stadium parking lot.
Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased from any member of the Ada High boys basketball team or at the event.
Tickets on sale
Tickets for Friday’s game are now on sale at the the Ada City Schools Board of Education office or at the office of Dorcas Compton, located at the back entrance to the high school off Pine Street (the building with the loading dock that says shipping/receiving).
For more information, contact Dorcas at (580) 310-7245.
