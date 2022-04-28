MARLOW — The Roff Tigers and host Marlow nearly played two games before a winner was decided in a playoff tuneup game Monday night.
The Outlaws got a sacrifice fly by J Gilbert in the bottom of the 11th inning to give Marlow a thrilling 7-6 victory over Roff.
Class 4A power Marlow improved to 26-6 on the year, while Class B No. 1 Roff dropped to 23-3. The Outlaws finished atop the District 4A-3 standings with a 14-0 mark.
Coach Danny Baldridge and company now turn their attention to today’s Class B Regional Tournament at Tiger Field. Roff will face Kiowa at 11 a.m. and No. 17 Mulhall-Orlando will battle No. 16 Stuart at 1 p.m. in a pair of first-round games.
Roff and Marlow was a see-saw affair in the marathon contest. The Tigers trailed 4-0 early before scoring two runs in the top of the fourth inning and four more in the fifth to overtake the Outlaws 6-4.
Marlow knotted the score at 6-6 with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Four shutout innings followed before the home team was able to score the game-winning in the bottom of the 11th.
Roff out-hit Marlow 10-7 but was hurt by four errors, including one in the 11th frame.
Tallen Bagwell blasted a clutch two-out, two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning for the Tigers that got Roff within 4-2.
All four RHS run in the top of the fifth game with two outs.
Beau Joplin cracked a one-out double before Roff loaded the bases with two outs via a walk to Cade Baldridge and a base hit from Bill McCarter.
Brand Wilson walked to force in the first run of the inning and Dylan Reed reached on an error and Baldridge scored to tie that game at 4-4. McCarter scored on a passed ball and Bagwell was safe on an infield hit to drive in the final Roff run.
Bagwell led Roff at the plate, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs. McCarter finished 2-for-5 and stole two bases and Joplin went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Kagan Huneycut and Reed had the other two Roff hits.
The Outlaws got a home run from Cade Gilbert, who went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Will Bergner finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs, while Avery Payne cracked a double for the home team.
Leadoff hitter Kole Seeley went 1-for-3 with three walks, two stolen bases and two runs scored, while Jace Gilbert finished 1-fo-r3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Seeley pitched the final six innings to earn the mound win for the Outlaws. He struck out eight, walked one and didn’t allow a run. Cooper Smith was the MHS starter. He struck out two, walked four and allowed three earned runs in five innings.
Roff used five pitchers in the contest who combined for nine strikeouts, six walks and five hit batters.
The two teams stranded a combined 18 base runners — 11 by Marlow and seven by Roff.
Silo extends streak against Tupelo
TUPELO — Class 2A No. 1 Silo won its 50th consecutive spring baseball game Monday evening at Tupelo, but the Tigers certainly didn’t make it easy.
The Rebels managed just six hits but still defeated Tupelo 5-2.
Silo stayed unbeaten at 21-0 this spring, while Class B No. 3 Tupelo dropped to 14-8.
The Tigers will host a Class B Regional Tournament beginning today with an 11 a.m. first-round matchup with Buffalo Valley. No. 19 Big Pasture and No. 14 Mt View-Gotebo will meet in another first-round game at 1:30 p.m.
The Rebels scored all five of their runs over the first three innings before the THS pitching staff shut out Silo over the next three frames.
Harley Davidson got Tupelo on the scoreboard with a solo home run to lead off the top of the fourth inning.
With two outs and a runner on base, the Tigers tried to rally with consecutive singles from Dalton O’Dell, Colton Bourland and Cody Airington that produced a run in the seventh frame. Luke Foreman followed with another base hit that loaded the bases, but Silo hurler Easton Ford used a strikeout to preserve the win.
Airington had a hot bat for Tupelo, finishing 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI from his leadoff spot in the THS batting order.
Dalton O’Dell went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Tupelo’s eight-hit offense.
Four of Silo’s six hits went for extra bases. Kyler Proctor led the way for the Rebels, finishing 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Conner Cordell and Delton Roberts both ripped triples for the Rebels. Cordell also walked and scored a run, while Roberts drove in two runs and scored a run.
Roberts, Charlie Gardner and Ford each saw action on the bump for Silo. That trio combined for 13 strikeouts — including seven by Gardner — and only two walks.
Tupelo used five different hurlers in the contest and that bunch combined for four strikeouts and six walks while allowing three earned runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.