Class 2A No. 8 Rattan stops Stonewall

RATTAN — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns surrendered seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning as host Rattan rallied for a 12-8 win on Monday.
The Lady Rams, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, improved to 17-7 on the year, while Stonewall dropped to 11-10.
The Lady Longhorns now head to the two-day Vanoss Softball Festival which begins on Thursday. Stonewall meets Varnum at 2:15 p.m. and Asher at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and Ada at 1 p.m. and Healdton at 2:15 p.m. on Friday.
Stonewall scored three runs in the top of the third inning to grab an early 3-2 lead. Rattan answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead at 4-3 before breaking the game open with the seven-run outburst in the fourth frame.
The Longhorns trailed 12-5 before coming up with three runs in the top of the seventh inning before the comeback effort fell short.
Stonewall and Rattan each had 12 hits in the contest and combined for 13 errors — seven for the visitors and six for the home team.
Kaylee Ford finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for Stonewall. Jakobi Worcester, Lilly Wyche and Lyndi Humphers each had identical stat lines, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for the visitors. Hannah Christian also had two hits and drove in a run, while Charisma Newton went 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Talisa Parnell ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk.
Jaylie Williams paced Rattan at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. RHS leadoff hitter Keeley Johnson finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple and three runs scored. Cailin Jamison went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Delaynie Ross doubled and drove in a run for the Lady Rams.
