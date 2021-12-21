STONEWALL — Stonewall girls coach Jeff Parnell took the air out of the ball for most of the first half and that strategy worked pretty well through two quarters.
But Latta changed defenses and turned turnovers into points in the second half in a 45-17 win over the Longhorns.
Latta, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, will head to the 2021 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic with a perfect 10-0 mark, while Stonewall dropped to 7-6. The Lady Panthers will face Class 3A No. 4 Perry at 8 p.m. on Dec. 28 in a first-round Mid-America contest.
Latta led just 2-0 after the first quarter — freshman Savannah Senkel had the only two points of the game at that point. Stonewall was still in striking distance at halftime, trailing just 15-8.
“Stonewall came out in a delay game to start the game that caught us off guard,” said veteran LHS head coach Bruce Plunk. “I am very proud of our kids. We made some defensive changes to start the second half. We went to our trapping defense and it forced several turnovers.”
Latta outscored Stonewall 31-9 over the final two frames to pull away.
“We executed our game plan very well. Any time you hold the No. 3 team in 2A to 15 points in a half, that’s a good half and very well executed plan,” Parnell said. “We knew going into the second coach Plunk would try to trap and make an adjustment. Latta is very good at it being as tall and long as they are.”
Latta senior Alesha Traylor had her best game as a senior, firing in a season-high 17 points. She sank 5-of-7 3-point attempts.
“Alesha stepped in and had a big game. We knew she was going to be big for us real soon,” Plunk said.
Taryn Batterton clogged up the paint for Latta to the tune of 15 points.
Faith Ross led Stonewall with seven points.
Stonewall post player Jakobi Worcester left the game early in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.
LSH starter Brooklyn Ryan missed Friday’s contest with an ankle injury.
“We have had a good first half of the season and I am really looking forward to the second half. I’m proud of my girls,” Parnell said.
Stonewall is back in action on Jan. 6, battling host Moss at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Moss Tournament.
No. 1 Roff
sinks Allen
ALLEN — The Roff High School boys basketball team continued to use its multitude of weapons in a 63-47 road win over Pontotoc Conference rival Allen Friday night.
The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 10-0 heading into the holiday break, while the Mustangs dropped to 4-3.
The Tigers started off with leads of 17-13 and 30-20 in the first half. Roff then outscored the home team 33-27 over the final two quarters.
The RHS offense saw three players reach double figures. Tallen Bagwell led the way with 14 points, while Brand Wilson and Dylan Reed chipped in 10 points apiece. Kagan Huneycutt hir three 3-pointers for nine points, while Cade Baldridge followed with seven.
Garrett Nix led the Allen charge with 14 points and Brayden Tatum was next with 11. Jake Beavert chipped in seven points for the hosts.
Roff meets Little Axe on Jan. 6 at the Davis Tournament. Allen hosts Holdenville on Jan. 4.
Stratford boys pull away from Konawa
KONAWA — The Stratford Bulldogs broke open a tight game with a big third quarter and knocked off host Konawa 49-38 Friday night.
Stratford improved to 4-3 heading into the Christmas break, while Konawa fell to 1-5.
“It was good to bounce back and get a win before the break,” Stratford head coach Ray Ardery said. “Defensively we did some good things. The first stage of the season is over so we look to get better these next couple of weeks and come out of the break a better basketball team.”
Stratford led 11-8 after one quarter and 21-17 at halftime. But Hunter Morton hit a trio of 3-pointers during a 15-5 SHS run in the third quarter that helped the Bulldogs build a 36-22 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
“Morton heated up in the third quarter to give us a bigger cushion,” Ardery said.
Morton finished with 16 points and had four total 3-point baskets. He also had four rebounds. Walker Chandler followed with 13 points and hit a pair of triples. Canaan Weddle was next with seven points. David Arriaga scored five points to go with 11 rebounds and three steals.
Zackary Reavis led the Konawa offense with a game-high 17 points, while Jacob Leslie just missed double figures with nine. Kiefer Matthews added six points for the Tigers.
Konawa is back in action Jan. 4 at Wetumka. Stratford travels to Tupelo on Jan. 4.
Stratford girls
sink 16 3s
KONAWA — The Stratford Lady Bulldogs drained 16 3-pointers and shot past host Konawa 67-24 on the road Friday night.
The Lady Bulldogs, ranked No. 19 in Class 2A, improved to 4-3 on the year, while Konawa fell to 1-5.
“We were on fire from 3-point range,” admitted Stratford head coach Mark Savage. The Lady Bulldogs finished 16-of-32 from beyond the arc.
Stratford led 13-1 after the first quarter and extended its lead to 35-8 by halftime. The Lady Bulldogs made nine of their 3-point attempts in the first half and seven more during a 24-7 third-quarter explosion.
Sophomore Grace Wright and junior Kourtney Willingham both hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points apiece to lead the SHS aerial attack. Junior Lundyn Anderson hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Junior Jaylyn Isaacs scored nine points and hit a pair of 3-pointers to lead Konawa. Kristin Johnson was next with five points.
Konawa is back in action Jan. 4 at Wetumka. Stratford travels to Tupelo on Jan. 4.
