PRYOR — The 12th-ranked Ada Lady Cougars saw their season come to an abrupt end after a 41-37 loss to No. 15 Claremore during the first round of the Class 5A East Regional Tournament Thursday night at Pryor High School.
Claremore, now 11-13, advances to the regional title game against No. 4 Pryor at 2 p.m. today, while Ada finished up at 14-9.
Ada head coach Christie Jennings said she believes her team has a bright future, despite the early playoff exit.
“We had a tremendous amount of underclassmen on this team. They have a chance to be special once they mature as players and stay focused on the task at hand,” she said.
Jennings said seniors Dixie Redman and Kaley Watkins, who missed the last part of the season after suffering injuries in an automobile accident, will be missed.
“It’s always a sad time to lose seniors,” she said. “Dixie Redman and Kaley Watkins have been tremendous competitors for us. They have been great leaders and hard workers. There is no doubt in my mind that they will do great things.”
Thursday’s big matchup was close throughout. The game was tied at 12-12 after the first quarter, and the Lady Zebras carried a 19-18 lead into halftime.
Claremore outscored Ada 15-11 in the third period to go on top 34-29.
The Lady Cougars had a balanced offense. Landyn Owens led the way with 10 points, while Tatum Havens followed with nine. Amaya Frizell and Shayla Wofford chipped in eight points apiece.
Claremore hurt the Lady Cougars from the 3-point line, finishing with nine triples compared to three by the locals.
Sophie Stoud hit five 3-point baskets for her 15 points, while Hailey Grant sank three treys and scored 13 points. Abbey Cox added eight points for the Lady Zebras.
The Ada High boys met old rival Ardmore Friday night at Lawton McArthur High School in Class 5A West Regional Tournament action. The winner of that game would play for a regional title at 7 p.m. tonight in Lawton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.