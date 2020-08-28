City of Ada to sponsor first-ever fall golf league

The City of Ada Recreation Department has planned its inaugural fall adult golf league from Sept. 21 to Nov. 25.
Cost is $25 per player and the league is free for current East Central University students. The league is restricted to players 18 and older.
“It’s the first time we’ve ever done anything like this,” confirmed City of Ada Recreation Assistant II Cebern Young. “From what I’ve heard from everybody so far, everyone is really interested in it.”
Each two-person team must turn in eight scorecards during the allotted league time frame.
“If you have time, you can play twice a week. We’re trying to get eight total scorecards turned in,” Young said.
There will also be a $10 discounted green fee for teams that play on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Teams will be charged normal Lakewood green fee prices on Thursday and weekends.
“The biggest thing about this league is there’s not a set night like our softball leagues and our flag football league and everything else we’ve done. You can just play at your pace and go when you’re free to go,” Young said.
Every round must be played with another registered two-person team and each scorecard must have another team’s signature present to be valid.
“That may be the tricky part — finding another team to go with you and signing off on your card,” Young said.
Registration will open on Monday (Aug. 31) and run through Sept. 18.
For more information, contact the City of Ada Recreation Department at (580) 436-6300.
