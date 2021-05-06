SHAWNEE — The Tupelo Lady Tigers were the Cinderella story of Class A softball entering the state tournament. However, No. 1 Red Oak knocked those glass slippers right off.
The Lady Eagles blasted four home runs and totaled eight extra-base hits and ran away from Tupelo 15-0 in the first round of the Class A State Tournament Wednesday afternoon at The Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee.
Ashton Grogan ripped a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning that capped a six-run Red Oak surge and ended the game via the run-rile in just 38 minutes.
“This loss doesn’t change how I feel about our team,” said Tupelo head coach Dustin Romines. “I’m extremely proud of what this group was able to accomplish. The seniors got to play their last game at the state tournament, and the underclassmen gained some valuable experience today.”
Red Oak advanced to the semifinals with a 36-11 mark, while coach Dustin Romines’ team ended its season at 10-25. The Lady Tigers entered the playoffs with only five wins but got past No. 11 Asher, No. 9 Turner and No. 3 Roff to earn a spot in the state tournament.
The Lady Eagles scored five runs in the first inning and four in the second to carry a 9-0 lead into the third frame.
Romines would have loved to have seen his team score some early runs.
“We needed to get off to a good start by scoring first. I thought if we could do that we would settle in and play ball,” he said. “Then Red Oak come out and swung it really well. That’s an extremely good Red Oak team — quite possibly the best team I’ve seen the whole season.”
Grogan finished a perfect 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs to pace a 12-hit Red Oak offense. Kacie Bell hit a solo home run, a double and a single in a 3-for-3 effort that included an RBI and three runs scored.
Maycee Butcher finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Kaylee Cannon went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the Lady Eagle lineup.
Tupelo managed just two hits but didn’t get many chances. Breonna D’Aguanno had both THS hits — a single to lead off the game and a two-out double in the top of the third.
Shayla McCollum and Ava Sliger were the only other Tupelo hitters that got more than one at-bat. Sliger walked in the first inning and flew out to the warning track in left field to end the third inning with runners at first and second base. McCollum went 0-for-1 with a walk.
Tupelo didn’t help its own cause, committing four errors that led to five unearned runs.
Romines said he feels like the future is bright for the Lady Tiger softball program.
“This group made some memories this spring they will never forget,” he said. “ Hopefully this is just the beginning of bringing the tradition back of Tupelo softball being a regular in the state tournament ... and, personally, I think it is just the beginning.”
