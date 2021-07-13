Just weeks after Bryan Harwell stepped aside as Ada City Schools Athletic Director, his right-hand women accepted the role.
Ada girls basketball head coach Christie Jennings was named the new ACS Athletic director after spending the last three years as Harwell’s assistant. She expects it to be a smooth transition.
“Mr. Harwell had kind of started turning over more stuff to me and I was getting more comfortable with the ins and outs of the athletic department. Then he decided to step out and they had been talking to me about it for a little bit and we just felt like this was the best move,” Jennings told The Ada News.
“I think we have things kind of headed in the right direction,” she continued. Mr. Harwell did a really good job of putting us in a good position financially and structurally. I’m excited to continue to work with our coaches and I think we’ll have a good school year.”
Jennings said she doesn’t plan on any big changes. Her main objective is to keep Ada athletics heading in the right direction.
“It happened faster than I anticipated it. When you come into something new, it’s hard to make immediate changes. I think we do a lot of things right so I’m not going to rock the boat right now,” she said.
Jennings said she’ll always have Ada City Schools’ coaches best interest at heart.
“I just want to make our coaches feel comfortable in the positions that they have and I want to make sure they have everything they need to be successful,” she said.
Ada assistant football coach and junior high athletic coordinator and newly hired head football coach Brad O’Steen have both been elevated to assistant athletic directors.
“Our administration set me up to be successful because I have a lot of help. Wade and I have kind of worked together in this capacity for a while now. He’s been the junior high athletic coordinator,” Jennings explained. “He’s such a great guy and a hard worker and the coaches really have a lot of respect for him. He’s a great asset to have on our leadership team.”
For now, Jennings wasn’t O’Steen to focus on football.
“Coach O’Steen — from the little I’ve gotten to know him over the last few weeks — seems to be a hands-on guy. He wants to get out and do the work and do what it takes to be successful,” she said.
“I told him he just needs to get ready for football right now because he’s so far behind after coming in so late,” Jennings continued. “They’re both going to play vital roles throughout the year, especially during basketball season because I still want to be able to focus on my team and do what’s best for them.”
Jennings said longtime athletic secretary Dorcas Sandy also plays a big role in the success of Ada’s sports programs.
“Dorcas Sandy has been the athletic secretary for many years and she could run the place if she had to. She’s a big help too,” she said.
Jennings, who has been with Ada City Schools for a decade, said she’s always had her eye on a role like this.
“I kind of see this being my future after I get out of coaching. It just came about a little sooner than I anticipated,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.