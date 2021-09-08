DEL CITY — The young Stratford Bulldogs had trouble sustaining any type of offense in a 27-6 loss to host Christian Heritage in Week 1.
The Bulldogs got a 7-yard interception return from sophomore Skylar Joslin at the 11:29 mark of the second quarter that got Stratford within 13-6 but the SHS offense never found the end zone.
“It was a tough opener for us. We have a lot of young guys that will need to grow up quickly,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. “I was proud of the effort. This is a great group of young men that fight and give it their all and this group will improve as we go.”
Christian Mills hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kye Davis and Carter Nutt kicked the PAT to put the Crusaders on top 7-0 at the 5:53 mark of the opening period.
Davis struck again later in the quarter, finding receiver Nate Jines with a 25-yard scoring toss that pushed Christian Heritage’s lead to 13-0.
The Crusaders led 20-6 after a 9-yard TD reception by Eli Hill and another Nutt kick at the 10:00 mark of the third quarter.
Christian Heritage closed out the scoring with a 35-yard run by Davis and another PAT kick early in the fourth period.
The Crusaders piled up 397 yards of total offense — 225 on the ground and 172 through the air.
The Stratford ground came – led by David Arriago who finished with 13 carries for 65 yards — compiled 123 yards.
Joslin finished with six tackles and two interceptions for the Stratford defense. Arriaga had a team-best 10 tackles to go with two sacks. Dayton Goodridge followed with nine tackles and a sack, while Sean Harian also had nine stops. Jase Fulks followed with eight stops, while Hunter Morton finished with seven tackles.
Stratford will look to rebounds with a Week 2 matchup with local rival Allen at Blackburn Field.
“We have a good Allen team coming to our place and we will need to prepare well,” Blackburn said.
Sulphur can’t keep pace with No. 2 Washington
WASHINGTON — Senior Mace Mobly rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown in a 34-13 road loss to Washington Friday night.
The Bulldogs are now 0-2 after losses to Class 4A No. 2 Tuttle and Class 2A No. 2 Washington.
Sulphur scored back-to-back touchdowns to grab an early lead. Brayden Standifer scored on a 4-yard TD run in the first quarter and Mobly got free for a 92-yard cross-country touchdown in the second to help the Bulldogs grab a 13-7 advantage.
The Warriors answered with three touchdowns later in the second period — two coming on long pass plays covering 43 and 64 yards.
Washington piled up 394 yards of total offense — 246 through the air and 148 rushing yards. Sulphur ended up with minus three passing yards and 273 rushing yards.
The Bulldogs will battle host Davis in the Murray County Bowl in Week 2.
