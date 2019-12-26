Christian Heritage pulls away late in win over Canute

It's not about how Christian Heritage started. It's how the Lady Crusaders finished.
Christian Heritage outscored Canute 20-2 over the final five minutes of the game and turned a close game into a 66-44 runaway victory Thursday in the first round of the 43rd Berta Frank Teague Mid-America Classic inside East Central University's Kerr Activities Center.
The Lady Crusaders, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, improved to 6-1 on the year while Canute — No. 2 in Class A, dropped to 11-2. The Trojanettes had won seven straight games heading into the Mid-America Classic, sponsored by Vision Bank.
CHA senior standout Rylee Langerman, who plans to play college basketball at the University of Arkansas, scored her team's first nine points. But after scoring on a nice left-handed layup at the 3:55 mark of the first period, she scored just one more point in the first half.
Canute buried six 3-pointers in the first half and took advantage of a cold-shooting Christian Heritage Academy bunch to carry a 29-21 lead into the break.
The Trojanettes led 15-11 after the first period and outscored CHA 14-10 in the second. The Lady Crusaders led 20-18 after a 3-pointer by Myka Parish midway through the period. Canute responded by ending the first half on an 11-1 surge that included consecutive 3-point baskets by Kirstyn Strain (who hit two) and Kylie Savage.
The Lady Crusaders went a cool 2-of-18 (11.1%) from beyond the arc through the first two quarters and were 8-of-30 (26.7%) overall.
CHA outscored Canute 19-7 in the third period to grab a 40-36 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
Strain, who hit seven 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 23 points, hit a triple with just over five minutes left to make it 46-42.
Christian Heritage Academy then went on its huge game-ending run.
Langerman ended with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists and three steals to pace the Lady Crusaders.
Lexi Davis buried four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for CHA. Grace Littlejim also registered a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Haley Schreck just missed double figures with nine points for Canute.
