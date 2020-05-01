Chris Paul sure doesn't sound like a guy who wants out of OKC

NORMAN — As much as Chris Paul wants back on the court, the big takeaway from his Wednesday teleconference remains the conditioning time be believes players would require before play resumed:
Three or four weeks.
Darn it.
Good thing it wasn’t the only thing he talked about.
Indeed, if you can look past what may be a lost 2019-20 season, you might look forward to 2020-21, because nothing Paul said Wednesday made his remaining in Oklahoma City less likely. It might have made it more likely.
As you may know, had the Thunder maintained their post-Thanksgiving win rate during what remained of the regular season, they would have won 53 games.
Paul was the league’s most prolific clutch scorer, Oklahoma City was the league’s most clutch team and, though nobody may have ever had much confidence in Paul, Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steven Adams and Dennis Schroder all coming back for another year together, the first step of that happening is Paul wanting it to happen, and Wednesday, he sounded like a guy who wanted it to happen.
Paul was asked what would be “lost” if the 2019-20 season were to die a natural death, reaching no conclusion.
“Ah, man,” he said. “I’ve said it a number of times, this is one of the funnest years I’ve had in the league, just with our team. Ah, man, I don’t even like to think about that, to tell you the truth.
“I get excited when I Zoom call, because it makes me more and more confident that we’ll find a way and get back to playing … When you’re on a team like we have, where there’s genuine happiness with each other, you always want to see what you can achieve.”
It doesn’t get more honest than that. Paul gave us two different “ah-mans,” told us that even teleconferencing with teammates gets him excited about returning to the court and confessed, like a fan might, he just wants to see how far this team can go.
It’s nice to listen to an athlete unafraid to be human, who offers feelings rather than calculations. Nor is it difficult to project upon such an athlete what he might want to do.
As many know, Paul’s playing on a max contract signed prior to the 2018-19 season, one that runs through 2021-22.
It’s an obscene amount of money — $38.5 million this season, $41.35 million next season, $44.2 million the next one — and it makes him hard to move even if OKC wanted to, yet given the season he’s enjoyed, it could likely be done.
Of course, the Thunder may not want to move him. Also, the organization tends to offer deference to players in good standing. If Paul wants to stay, it’s hard to imagine his being dealt.
The man who might hold the cards is Gallinari, who’s in the last season of a contract paying him about $22.6 million. Gallinari has actually said he’d like to return to Oklahoma City, but that desire is sure to hinge on what type of contract the Thunder might offer, not to mention what Paul wants to do.
Really, it’s hard to imagine anybody gung-ho about staying in Oklahoma City were Paul itching to exit, and that might be something to worry about if he were.
But he’s not.
Or doesn’t seem to be.
Though the team has dispersed, it has remained in contact.
“I think it’s really good guys are trying to communicate as much as possible, just checking in on each other,” Paul said.
Do you think the Philadelphia 76ers are Zoom calling each other? The Brooklyn Nets? The Jazz?
Maybe they are, but Paul’s still painting a picture of a situation he would have little interest in leaving.
Beyond playing closer to home, Los Angeles for him these days, it’s hard to imagine a good reason he depart.
Chase a title?
He can do that here, because how good might the Thunder be if all their vets come back no worse while their youngsters return a year older, wiser and better?
It can’t be pointed out enough, beginning Nov. 29, only Milwaukee (.809, 38-9) and the Los Angeles Lakers (.733, 33-12) won at a faster clip than Oklahoma City (.723, 34-13).
It’s a lot to leave.
Why would Chris Paul want to?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.