Chris Paul offers chance to maximize opportunity for OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Thunder played four preseason games, winning the first two and losing the next two.
Chris Paul played in two of those games, which two do you guess they were?
Don’t overthink it.
It’s not like Paul even played a big role in the first two, a 15-point win over Dallas and a 26-point win over the New Zealand Breakers.
He averaged 19 minutes, six points and four assists. Yet, in the games lost, at Dallas and at home to Memphis, things happened that might never have given Paul’s presence.
The Thunder scored less than 20 points in all four quarters against the Mavs and shot 32.6 percent and 14.7 percent from 3-point land. They lost by 37.
Against the Grizzlies, it was Memphis’ 46 third-quarter points that beat the Thunder.
Had Paul been on the court against the Mavs, he wouldn’t have let bad possessions bleed into additional bad possessions.
He’d have taken it upon himself to create the chances that would stop the bleeding. It’s not that the Thunder would have beaten the Mavs that night, but they would not have appeared confused and lost.
The Grizzlies heated up in the third quarter from distance, which can be hard to do a whole lot about, but 46 points?
Even if it meant changing OKC’s offensive pace to change the game’s rhythm to slow Memphis, Paul could have done that, to say nothing of his ability to simply marshal the Thunder defense to play better.
“He’s the floor general and he definitely helps all of us on the court,” second-year Thunder reserve Hamidou Diallo said.
Diallo said the Thunder have great backups, too. Yet, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may be on the ground floor of a great career and Dennis Schroder is a fine second-unit point guard, Paul can still lead in ways those guys can’t or in ways they have yet to cultivate.
“Chris is obviously a terrific, cerebral point guard,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said, “but he is not going to be on the floor the full 40 minutes … Bottom line, he’s going to come out of the game and we’re going to have to play without him.”
He’s right.
Paul can’t be a crutch.
Also, if everything Paul can give the Thunder and everything his teammates can take from him can be maximized, Oklahoma City just might be a stunning success story this NBA season.
“You can tell he’s always trying to do what’s the right thing to do for the team,” center Steven Adams said. “If he has some sort of teaching point, he will go to that player and really try to pass on the knowledge or go to the coach and make sure the team’s got it. Stuff like that, so that’s brilliant.”
Nobody knows how Paul’s return to Oklahoma City will turn out, but if it’s supposed to turn out well, it likely will because Paul’s exactly the kind of player not to let opportunity slip away.
All that and he’s still very good on the court. He was last season in Houston, even as the Rockets played a game that took advantage of his skills only as an afterthought to James Harden’s.
“I’m excited about the opportunity, excited about our team, excited about building,” Paul said upon his reintroduction to OKC.
It’s the last one that should perked ears: “excited about building.”
Paul’s unlikely to be here long.
Also, he’s unusually equipped to make the absolute most out of however long that is.
