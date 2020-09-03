Ada High football fans will fondly remember Chris Melson the player and Chris Melson the coach.
Now let me introduce you to Chris Melson, the author.
Melson recently finished writing and has published his first book “Run to Win” and it is currently available on Amazon.
Melson will be in town Saturday for a book signing at Serendipity on Main, located at 116 W. Main Street. Signings will begin at 10 a.m.
“Run to Win” is already receiving glowing reviews and it is endorsed by former legendary University of Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer. That endorsement is included on the back cover of the book.
“During COVID this year, I had a lot of time on my hands and decided to write my first book,” Melson told The Ada News. “It’s a faith-based book that relates stories from my coaching and playing days to my faith. It is a short read and so far I’ve received great feedback.”
Melson started his football playing days as part of the Ada Junior High eighth grade team in 1982. His teams went undefeated in both eighth and ninth grade and he would help the Cougars win their 13th state championship as the starting quarterback during his senior year. The 1987 Ada High School graduate was a two-way starter for the Cougars during his entire varsity career.
“I loved being on the field and was blessed to get to be a two-way starter for 41 games as an Ada Cougar. I love being an Ada Cougar,” Melson said. “I bet if someone could calculate the number of plays played in an Ada uniform, I’d be No. 1 on the list.”
He fondly remembers defeating Guymon for the state championship.
“We won state against Guymon on Dec. 13th, it was our 13th win of the season and Ada’s 13th State Championship. My best friend, Matt Simpson, got to design our championship ring and we put 13-13-13 on one side,” Melson said.
Melson went on to letter for four years at the University of Oklahoma. He then returned to his alma mater as an assistant to Ada High legend Larry McBroom.
“I came back to Ada to begin my coaching career. I coached with Larry McBroom. He is the best, ever,” Melson said.
He spent from 1992 to 1995 on his AHS staff and got to coach such players as Brandon Daniels and Barry Odom.
“Those teams won three straight state titles and won 40 games in a row,” Melson recalled.
Melson has spent the last 24 years coaching football in Texas — 16 as a head coach. He is currently the head coach and athletic coordinator for Mansfield Legacy High School.
“Legacy was built and opened in the fall of 2007 and I was hired as the first head coach and am still the only head football coach here,” he said. “Our best season to date was 2017 when we lost in the semifinals to Aledo in the final minute. We finished 12-3.”
What’s inside
Following is an excerpt from “Run to Win”:
“My first year of coaching landed me with the 7th graders at Ada Jr. High. They had never hit or been hit. My coaching assignment was the QB’s and DB’s, positions I had played at Ada High and OU. I noticed real quick that these boys were very timid when it came to contact. I soon grew tired of my defensive backs lack of aggression and physicality. After the 3rd practice in pads, I decided we would do a drill we called ‘slobber-knockers’. I had done this drill as an 8th grader at Ada Jr. high ten years earlier and thought these boys could benefit from its violent nature. The drill is simple, line up two players ten yards apart and have them run at each other full speed, with one designated as the ball carrier and one as the tackler. Probably not the best plan for tackling drills, but I wanted to know who would hit and wanted to stress the physical nature of this game. Well, I was disappointed with the results the first day. To a man, each boy would slow down before contact and try to wrap their arms around the ball carrier’s waist and would leave their feet and try to just drag them down by becoming a human anchor. Pitiful! My old defensive back coach at OU, Bobby Proctor, would have had a heart attack! In my opinion, he is the best position coach I have ever seen ... not to mention the toughest. He was amazing and stressed toughness!! I remember in my first spring practice we were doing a block destruction drill and a large chunk of my right index finger had got caught on a helmet snap and been ripped off and was merely hanging by a thread. Blood was oozing out as well as some white substance. I went over to Coach Proctor and showed him and asked if I could go get this taped up. He barked back at me in disgust, “You gonna come out of the game against Texas for that?” Obviously, I shook my head no and just got back in line. I waited until practice was over to get some medical attention. The scar is still very noticeable to this day. As I type this book, I can look down, see the scar on my finger. It serves as a constant reminder of the lesson on toughness Coach Proctor taught me that day! I love and appreciate him for that! Philippians 4:13 tells us, “I can do (endure) all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Yes, we can!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.