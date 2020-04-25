Editor’s Note: Ada High spring football was scheduled for May 18-23 before the COVID-19 crisis forced state officials to wipe out all high school spring sports activities. Following are excerpts of a chat The Ada News had with AHS head football coach Chris Berus about the cancellation of spring sports and Cougar football moving forward.
The Ada News: In light of the spring football season being canceled, are you and your coaching staff providing Ada players with individual workouts they can do on their own?
Coach Berus: “Yes. We have supplied our players with workout options that fit their equipment needs. Some players have a rack, bar and/or plates that allow them to perform the same movements we subscribe in the weight room, while others may not have a single piece of equipment — or anything they can substitute for equipment — and everything in between. Our workouts also have mobility, speed and change of direction components to them. As important as strength training is to injury prevention, the movement component is even more important. Strength losses are easier to recoup than athleticism losses such as explosion, change of direction and linear speed.”
The Ada News: If things open up and get back to at least semi-normal, what kind of summer plans/activities do you have on the schedule for the 2020 Ada High football team?
Coach Berus: “Our summer planning consists of athlete development, 7-on-7 competition and a padded camp to continue our fundamental growth leading up to fall camp. Obviously, we are under the guidance of the Oklahoma State Department of Education and the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, along with state and local jurisdiction, that will inform us of what and when we can move forward.”
The Ada News: Have you had the chance to have any conversations with your players during this pandemic? If yes, what were those conversations like?
Coach Berus: “Yes, many conversations. Our main focus is checking on the well-being of our players and families. Also, we want to create a level of accountability concerning their schoolwork and workouts. It’s also interesting listening to see what shows and movies they have been watching and who the best Madden 2K and Fortnite competitors are.”
The Ada News: Spring workouts have been a valuable tool each year. How will not having official spring workouts affect you and the Cougars heading into the fall?
Coach Berus: “It’s not an issue. Everyone is preparing on the same playing field. We have a great coaching staff and players that will do what is necessary to have a tremendous 2020 football season.”
The Ada News: Do you think it’s possible for fall activities to be impacted by the pandemic?
Coach Berus: “Sure. Our focus is to execute our plans when we get the OK to move forward. Whether it’s June, July, or August, we are ready to prepare and compete for a state championship.”
