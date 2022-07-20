Chelsea Alexander to headline Latta Skills Camp

Two Oklahoma State University will headline the Latta Softball Skills Camp scheduled for Friday at Swanson Field.
Former Latta High School standout Chelsea Alexander will be joined by OSU teammate Sydney Pennington for some hands-on coaching for the campers.
The camp will feature three sessions. The first group will contain campers ages 6-9 and will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The second session will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and includes campers ages 10-13. Campers ages 14 and older will meet from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Cost is $75 per camper.
For more information, email softballcamp2020@gmail.com and specify "Latta camp" in the subject line.
