WAYNE — Walker Chandler scored a career-high 39 points and the Stratford Bulldogs bulldozed host Wayne 70-38 last Friday.
Stratford, ranked No. 14 in Class 2A, improved to 9-4 on the year while a solid Wayne club dropped to 8-7.
In the girls contest, Stratford didn’t allow more than six points in any quarter and shut down Wayne 61-19.
Coach Mark Savage’s bunch, ranked No. 16 in Class 2A, improved to 11-2 on the year, while Wayne fell to 8-7.
Both Stratford teams were at Latta Tuesday for a local matchup. The Bulldog squads will then compete in the 2023 Mustang Winter Classic that runs Thursday through Saturday at Allen High School. The Stratford girls face Coleman at 4:20 p.m. in a first-round matchup before the Bulldogs tangle with Coleman at 5:40 p.m.
BOYS
Stratford 70, Wayne 38
Stratford led from start to finish against the host Bulldogs. Coach Ray Ardery’s bunch led just 13-9 after the first quarter but used a 17-9 run in the second period to build a 30-18 halftime lead.
Stratford outscored Wayne 18-7 in the third period to make it 48-25 and ended the game with a 22-13 surge.
Chandler sank four 3-pointers on his way to the 39-point outing. He also had seven rebounds.
Nolan Hall followed Chandler’s big night with six points, while Axel McKinney and Carson Owens contributed five points each.
Hall also had six rebounds, three assists and three steals, while McKinney added five boards, three assists and three takeaways.
Wyatt Webster led the hometown Bulldogs with 16 points. Jaxon Dill hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points for Wayne.
GIRLS
Stratford 61, Wayne 19
Known for their solid defensive play, Stratford got a little offensive against Wayne. The local Lady Bulldogs opened the game with a lead of 19-6 and outscored Wayne 24-5 in the second period to forge an insurmountable 42-11 halftime bulge.
Freshman Jaelee Korzan scored a game-high 18 points for Stratford, including 12 in the first-half barrage.
Lundyn Anderson drained a trio of 3-pointers for nine points. Grace Wright also scored nine for the visitors and made one 3-point shot. Ryleigh Ardery was next with eight points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Kourtney Willinham chimed in with seven points and hit a 3-ball.
Wayne got a team-best eight points from Madi Sharp, who made one 3-pointer.
Sasakwa soars past New Lima
NEW LIMA — Sasakwa got a game-high 29 points from junior Emileigh Palmer and rolled past New Lima in a Little River Conference road game last Friday.
The Lady Vikings, ranked No. 16 in Class B, improved to 10-3 on the year, while New Lima dropped to 3-13.
“We picked up another good conference win on the road. We played well overall and were solid on both ends of the floor,” said Sasakwa head coach Rikki Wolfe.
The Sasakwa girls now head to the Paden Tournament where they’ll face Pure at 3:20 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Palmer hit one 3-pointer in the contest.
Alina Rangel netted 15 points for the Lady Vikings and also hit a 3-point shot. Cednei Hulbutta also made a long ball for the visitors.
New Lima got 16 points from Haley Harge, who finished with four 3-point baskets.
