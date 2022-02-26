Chamberlain excited for Alo to break OU home run record

NORMAN — Two of college softball’s greatest power hitters met each other for the first time in early 2018.
Jocelyn Alo was an OU freshman at the time, playing in her first Mary Nutter Classic out in Palm Springs, California. Lauren Chamberlain was an OU alum there to watch the team play.
OU coach Patty Gasso introduced the two, and Alo remembers “fangirling” when they met.
It was just the third weekend of Alo’s college career, but she was already being compared to Chamberlain, whose 95 career home runs as a Sooner stood as an NCAA record.
Power hitting was one reason for the comparison, but Gasso and others also compared the two for their similar mindsets.
“We had talked about how badly she wanted to be the one and only Jocelyn,” Chamberlain said of that first meeting. “Not the next Lauren. The one and only Jocelyn. and [about] how important it was for her to write her own story and create her own narrative around this entire thing.”
Going into that weekend, Alo had only hit two career home runs, but Chamberlain already knew Alo was capable of big things. Alo would finish her freshman season with 30 homers to her name — a number equal to what Chamberlain put up as a Sooner during her freshman campaign.
Four years later, as OU again prepares to play in the Mary Nutter Classic, the story is different.
Alo and Chamberlain are now tied atop the NCAA record books with 95 home runs each. The redshirt senior came into the season with 88 total home runs after hitting 16 as a sophomore, eight in the 2020 season shortened by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and an NCAA-leading 34 last season. Alo hit five home runs last weekend in Houston to tie the record.
It would seem only fitting that Alo now has a chance to break the record at the same tournament where she and Chamberlain first met. Chamberlain will be in Palm Springs to watch the moment where softball history could be made.
Breaking the home run record is something Alo has dreamt of for a long time.
“(My dad) believed in me from when I was at a young age and he just kind of instilled that in my head for a while,” Alo said. “And then I started to believe it and then I got here and now it’s actually happening.”
Alo didn’t watch a lot of OU softball growing up but as she got older, she began watching clips of Chamberlain hitting on YouTube.
Since that first meeting, Alo and Chamberlain have become great friends. They talk, text, send each other funny videos on Instagram and get dinner together occasionally.
Chamberlain is one of very few people who knows what Alo has been going through on her chase to break the record, and she’s been encouraging Alo along the way.
“Lauren’s kind of been in my ear [about] it,” Alo said. “But more so just really positive things she’s been telling me… just telling [me] to do my thing.”
Throughout Alo’s chase for the home record, Chamberlain has shown her support — most visibly when she wore an OU baseball jersey with Alo’s name and number on the back of it to OU games last spring.
“A lot of people have always been like, ‘I wonder how you feel?’ ‘How do you feel?’ ‘How do you feel,’” Chamberlain said. “And I’m like, ‘okay, this is going to show how I feel. I’m going to rock an Alo jersey and just be a fan.”
Alo is already working on getting a “Chamberlain” jersey made to honor the soon-to-be former record holder.
The connection that Alo and Chamberlain have built and the way Chamberlain has cheered Alo on is a source of pride for Gasso. For Gasso, having the two atop the NCAA record books cements OU as one of the top hitting programs in the country. Both she and Chamberlain are glad that the record is staying with OU.
While Alo and Chamberlain’s name are still coming up in the same sentence — and on the same line in the record books at the moment — soon Alo will be at the top by herself. and with so many games left for the Sooners this season, there is no telling where her record-setting home run count could end.
“I think it’s gonna hold strong for a while,” Gasso said of whatever number Alo’s home run count ends on. “But to have Lauren have it, Jocy take it, have Shelby Pendley in the race, it’s just a celebration of hitting excellence in this program.”
