"Let it, Snow. Let it, Snow. Let it, Snow."
Vanoss junior Abbi Snow picked a nice spot to play her best game of the season.
Snow showered down a career-high 16 points — including 12 in the second half — to help the Lady Wolves rally past Christian Heritage Academy 52-42 Friday night in the semifinals of the 43rd Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
The 5-4 guard also played pesky defense and had three steals to go with two assists and three rebounds. She hit 6-of-8 field goals including three huge second-half 3-pointers — one in the third quarter and two in the fourth period.
While Snow was sizzling, the rest of the Lady Wolves finished a combined 11-38 (28.9%) from the field.
"I told Abbi I was proud of her. She did a lot of things nobody expected her to do tonight and that's because she's worked really hard in the offseason. She's the reason we won the game tonight," said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
Vanoss, No. 1 in Class 2A, ran its season-opening win streak to 12 games with the victory, while the Lady Crusaders fell to 6-2.
The Lady Wolves play Sequoyah-Tahlequah at 8 p.m. tonight in for the 2019 Mid-America crown. The Lady Indians — ranked No. 1 in Class 3A — turned back Class 3A No. 4 Jones 56-46 in Friday's other semifinal game.
"They're extremely good. There's a reason they're No. 1 in Class 3A. They do a lot of good things with a lot of good players. It's going to be tough," Hurt said.
Christian Heritage was tough enough, especially in the first half with saw the Lady Crusaders use a 19-11 run in the second quarter to bolt to a 29-20 halftime lead.
Rylee Langerman — CHA's star senior who will play college basketball at the University of Arkansas — scored 10 of her 13 points in the first half. She went coast-to-coast for layups after grabbing rebounds twice in a 9-0 CHA run early in the second period that helped her team grab a 19-11 lead at the 4:36 mark.
Langerman's 3-point bucket with just over two minutes left in the quarter put CHA on top 27-15.
However, Langerman didn't score in the third period and has just three points over the final eight minutes during a big 17-8 Vanoss surge to end the game.
Vanoss outscored Christian Heritage Academy 32-13 over the final two quarters.
"I think our intensity level in the second half was a lot better which is probably my fault. We didn't come out and play the way we wanted to early and that was due to my scouting report," Hurt said.
Emily Wilson of Vanoss led all scorers with 20 points. She scored 14 points in the second half and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. Wilson also had four steals.
Emrie Ellis — who will join Langerman in Arkansas in two years — and teammate Rileigh Rush both scored seven points. That combo struggled offensively but combined to hit 7-of-8 free throws. Ellis grabbed nine rebounds.
Lizzy Simpson yanked down a team-high 11 rebounds for Vanoss.
Langerman added a game-high 12 rebounds to her solid night, also had three assists and was a thorn in the side of Ellis on defense at times during the contest. Lexi Davis scored 10 points for the Lady Crusaders before leaving the game with a knee injury at the 3:51 mark of the third quarter. Grace Littlejim added seven points and four rebounds.
———o———
The schedule for Saturday's final tournament games is as follows:
Hartshorne vs. Kingston, 3 p.m. (3rd Place)
Hydro-Eakly vs. Canute, 4:30 p.m. (5th Place)
Jones vs. Christian Heritage Academy, 6:30 p.m. (3rd Place)
Vanoss vs. Sequoyah-Tahlequah, 8 p.m. (Championship)
