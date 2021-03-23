Like many others, former Ada High School and University of Oklahoma star La’Neishea Caufield-Daniels was caught off guard when the news of OU women’s coach Sherri Coale broke last week.
Coale retired after 25 years at the head of the program.
“(At first) I was sad because I didn’t think she would ever retire. But that’s like a child who looks up to their parents. I’m very happy for her and she has deserved it,” Caufield told The Ada News.
Caufield and Coale had some fantastic rides together in Norman, highlighted by two Sweet 16 runs and an NCAA Finals appearance. Caufield was a Sooner stud from 1999 to 2002.
“It was positively intense playing for Sherri. I felt like she was so hard on me, but I knew it was because she saw something in me I didn’t see. She pushed all of us every day not only academically, but athletically,” Caufield said.
Caufield has many great memories of playing under Coale’s tutelage, but one of her favorites wasn’t so glorious at the time. It was during the 2000-01 season and the Sooners had competed in a Coaches vs. Cancer event in Madison, Wisconsin. And OU got drubbed 94-70 by Georgia and 97-77 by host Wisconsin.
“We lost pretty bad to both Georgia and Wisconsin, but in between, we had a full practice. I played the entire game both games and then did a full-out practice,” Caufield recalled.
When they arrived back in the Sooner State, Coale had them head to the practice floor again. And Caufield got the boot.
“When we returned home we went straight to the fieldhouse to practice because we played so terribly. During a drill, she yelled at me to get out,” she said. “She kicked me out of practice. I was so upset and shocked at the same time. But I sat outside until practice was over.”
After working the other members of the team to death, Coale came out to visit with her prized player.
“She said ‘I needed to make an example out of you.’ When she said that I was still mad,” Caufield said. “But then she said ‘you have so much potential. And you just need to find that other gear. Once you find it, keep it. The sky’s the limit.’ She then talked about how I needed to be a leader with my actions.”
To this day, Caufield still uses that conversation as a teaching tool for others.
“I don’t know if she ever thinks about that conversation or that moment. But I can’t tell you how much I replay it in my head,” she said.
“The older I get the more it makes sense. It was not only a basketball lesson but a life lesson,” Caufield continued. “It’s something I tell my children all the time. No matter how tough anything gets, you have to be relentless. Have the mental toughness to push through any adversities that come your way. It won’t always be easy, but believe in yourself and go for it.”
Caufield said she and her former coach still keep in touch when possible.
“The time frame varies due to being a busy working mom and wife. And of course, she has a full schedule,” she said. “I try to keep in touch as much as possible. No matter what’s going on though, she responds right away. And those are messages that forever make my day.”
Caufield said whatever the future holds for Coale, she’ll be supportive of the OU coaching legend.
“I’ll miss seeing Sherri on TV coaching the Sooner women, but I have tons of memories from my time there and afterward,” she said. “I wish her all the best on the next chapter in her life and I’ll be following it as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.