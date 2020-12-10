DUNCAN — Ada senior David Johnson hit a clutch basket late in the second overtime and finished 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final OT to help the Cougars secure an 81-78 win over host Duncan in a Tuesday night road game.
It was quite a way for new Ada head coach Kyle Caufield to notch his first victory.
“It was a really competitive back and forth game,” Caufield said. “I thought both teams played extremely hard until the game was over.”
Ada, ranked No. 9 in Class 5A, improved to 1-1, while Duncan is off to an 0-3 start. The Cougars head straight back to Stephens County today to compete in the 2020 Southern Oklahoma Invitational at Duncan High School. Ada meets Cache at 5:30 p.m. in a first-round game.
Johnson was a beast throughout the game for the Cougars, finishing with a team-high 27 points. He sank 9-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter and the two overtimes combined.
It was all Duncan early as the home team raced out to a 16-4 lead. However, Ada closed the gap to 20-13 after the first quarter and flipped the script in the second period, outscoring the Demons 23-10 to take a 36-30 halftime lead.
Ada playmaker Kaden Cooper went 4-for-4 from the floor — including a pair of dunks — during that stretch and finished with 18 points.
Duncan closed the gap to 47-45 heading into the fourth quarter and the game stayed close the rest of the way.
“Each team took and made big shot after big shot,” Caufield said. “We had a big offensive rebound and putback (by Wyatt Brown) to send the game into overtime.”
The Demons were able to get a basket from Tully Booth with five seconds left in the first extra period to tie the game at 68-68 and force another overtime.
Ada went 12-of-19 from the free-throw line in the two OTs and sank a whopping 33-of-44 charity shots overall.
“We did a good job of knocking down free throws throughout the game. It was a total team effort across the board,” Caufield said.
Brown and Jack Morris collected nine points apiece for the Cougars, while Devon MacCollister and Camryn Reed followed with eight points each.
It was a pair of Johnsons that led the way for Duncan. Ben Johnson hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points for the hosts, while Nick Johnson followed with 14. Treyvn Stewart scored 13 points in the balanced DHS offense and Austin Pennypacker followed with 11.
Caufield said a win like Tuesday’s could pay dividends for his team later in the season.
“These are the situations you experience during the playoffs and to experience a game like this and to come out on top is good for our team,” he said.
