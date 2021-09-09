A giant defensive play in the outfield saved the day for the Ada High softball team in a tense 5-4 win over Coalgate Tuesday night.
The play came with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. The Lady Wildcats had already pushed across a run in the frame to get within 5-4 and had the bases loaded for hitter Braedy Wardrope. She hit a line drive that looked like it might fall in the gap in left-center field.
Ada center fielder Trenity Duvall raced toward the ball and arrived just in time. However, it bounced twice in her glove before coming completely out. Fortunately for the Lady Cougars, left fielder Elsa Munoz was there to swipe it out of the air before it hit the ground for the huge out that prevented at least two Coalgate runs to score.
It was a huge sigh of relief for Ada head coach Taylor Henry, who is expecting twins next month.
“Oh my gosh. I went from YES, to oh no, to YES in about one second,” Henry said following the game. “But I was very proud of Elsa because that’s exactly why you go back up the play and bust your butt. That’s why you do those things. If you don’t do those kinds of small things, that’s a drop.”
Ada had to overcome three errors in the contest and were ever-so-close to blowing a 5-0 lead.
“My blood pressure definitely gets a little high,” she said, probably only half-joking. “A win’s a win at the end of the day, but we have to clean things up if we’re going to keep winning.”
The Lady Cougars improved to 11-5 on the season, while Coalgate slipped to 18-6. Ada was supposed to host McCloud in a District 4A-2 contest, but the Lady Redskins were forced to cancel due to COVID-19 numbers. Coalgate head coach Logan Brown agreed to bring his team to Ada as a replacement.
Both teams finished with five hits apiece.
Bradi Odom finished 2-for-3 with a clutch two-out, two-RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. Amaya Frizell finished 1-for-3 with a two-run double of her own — also with two outs — in the bottom of the second frame that put Ada on top 5-0.
Josie Morgan added a run-scoring hit in a three-run Ada first inning, while Ariana Munoz had the Lady Cougars’ other base hit. Abbey Strong walked and scored two runs, while Rylynn Truett drew two walks and scored once.
Kenley Thompson paced Coalgate at the plate. She went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Breana Hale finished 1-for-4 but drove in two runs in a three-run CHS volley in the top of the third inning.
Odom registered the pitching win. She struck out two, walked two and allowed just one earned run in a solid complete-game outing. Chloe Brown was tough in defeat for Coalgate. She struck out 12, walked two and allowed four earned runs in six innings.
Ada meets Meeker at 10:30 a.m. and Little Axe at noon Friday in pool play at the McLoud Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.