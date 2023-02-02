Parlaying two solid seasons as a member of the Cowley College women’s basketball team, Carson Dean recently signed a letter of intent to continue her playing career at NCAA Division II Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Dean — a graduate of Latta High School — averaged 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a freshman and has put up similar numbers as a sophomore while averaging 11 points and six rebounds per game.
“Carson has had some big games for us and competes day in and day out,” Cowley head coach Todd Clark said. “She has an opportunity to really help Southeastern Oklahoma.”
The 5’10” forward is looking forward to playing for the Savage Storm after her time at Cowley.
“The school is close to home, and I really like the coach (Darin Grover),” Dean said. “I have loved every minute of my time at Cowley. I have learned how to be an individual and have developed as a basketball player.”
Dean, who is majoring in pre-medicine, has helped Cowley win 31 games during her two seasons at the school and hopes to have the same success at Southeastern Oklahoma State.
“I hope to make an immediate impact on the team and help in any way I can,” Dean said. “First, I want to help Cowley win some more games and finish this season strong.”
