The Lady Titans, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, left the tournament with a 10-1 record, while Georgetown — a Class 5A team in Texas — fell to 12-9.
“For this group — somebody had to set the screen, somebody had to make the right pass — it was the ultimate team victory. I couldn’t be more proud of this group,” Carl Albert head coach Kyle Richey told The Ada News.
In the seventh-place game, Pittsburg turned back Frontier 60-50.
The Class B No. 2 Lady Panthers, under the direction of head coach Jim Jenson, are now 9-4 on the year. Class A No. 5 Frontier fell to 11-3.
5th Place
Carl Albert 52, Georgetown TX 49
Georgetown senior Taylor Meynes scored on a drive to the basket with just under six minutes to play to put the Lady Eagles on top 43-35. After Meynes knocked down a pair of free throws with 4:24 left, Georgetown still led 45-39.
Meynes fed Georgetown post player Chasidy Lee for a layup with 1:46 remaining to make it 49-45.
But Carl Albert didn’t panic.
“I told them we had an eternity. We just need some people to step up and make some plays offensively and defensively. And they did. They found a way. This team has guts,” Richey said.
Kamryn Sutton hit a huge 3-pointer for Carl Albert with 40.7 seconds left to get the Lady Titans within 49-48.
“She missed a couple early and I told her I was going to call it again and she knocked it down,” Richey said.
Then, after a defensive stop, Carl Albert’s Kennedy Coder hit a pair of clutch free throws with 15.7 ticks left to put her team ahead for good.
Coder then helped the Lady Titans seal the outcome with a steal and two more free shots.
Sutton and all-tournament selection Ariana Diaz both scored 12 points to lead the Lady Titans. Ausha Moore was next with 10 points to go with nine rebounds.
Madelyne Furr — an all-tournament pick —led the Texas club with 13 points and 10 boards, while Meynes notched 11 points.
7th Place
Pittsburg 60, Frontier 50
Pittsburg looked like it was going to run away from the Lady Mustangs, leading by as many as 21 in the first half. However, when Kenly Kauk hit a free throw with 3:26 left in the game, Frontier had cut its deficit to 49-41.
Bonnie Childs buried a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left to trim the FHS deficit to 55-48 but the comeback stopped there.
Catyn Graham, an all-tournament selection, poured in a game-high 25 points to pace the Pittsburg club. She also had five rebounds and three steals.
Akiera Hawk followed with 15 points and six rebounds, while Camryn Graham also hit double figures with 11 points.
Childs, who finished 7-of-12 from the field and sank a trio of 3-pointers, led Frontier with 17 points. Olivia Littlecook was next with 12 points and six rebounds. Jamie Molina just missed double figures with nine points for the Lady Mustangs.
