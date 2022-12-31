The Carl Albert Lady Titans used a big second half to rally past upset-minded Pittsburg 57-50 Thursday afternoon in a consolation contest at the 45th Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
Carl Albert, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, improved to 9-1 on the year while the Lady Panthers – ranked No. 2 in Class B — dropped to 8-4 on the year.
Carl Albert was set to battle Georgetown, Texas, in Friday’s fifth-place game. The Lady Eagles flew past Frontier 68-53 in another Thursday afternoon consolation contest.
Georgetown improved to 12-8, while Class A No. 5 Frontier sank to 11-2.
Carl Albert 57, Pittsburg 50
The Lady Panthers used a big 18-8 second-quarter volley to capture a 26-21 halftime lead. However, the Lady Titans turned things around by outscoring Pittsburg 21-12 in the third period to zoom back in front at 42-38. Carl Albert sank 7-of-14 3-pointers during the big run, including a 5-of-9 showing from 3-point territory.
Carl Albert outscored Pittsburg 15-12 in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Titans scored 25 points off 17 PHS turnovers.
Kamryn Sutton led Carl Albert with 17 points, including five 3-point baskets. Ariana Diaz followed with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Essence Curry also reached double figures with 11.
Akiera Hawk poured in a game-best 22 points for the Lady Panthers. She hit a pair of 3-pointers and went 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. Catyn Graham followed with 13 points and eight rebounds for coach Jim Jenson’s club. Camryn Graham just missed double figures with nine points.
Georgetown TX 68, Frontier 52
Frontier led 33-31 after a nip-and-tuck first half. But the Lady Eagles flew past the Lady Mustangs with a huge 20-4 third-quarter surge.
Georgetown hit 8-of-16 field goals in the third period compared to a 2-of-11 outing by Frontier.
Georgetown also outrebounded Frontier 29-18 and scored 34 points in the paint compared to 20 by the Lady Mustangs.
Madelynn Furr scored 18 points to pace the Texans’ offense. Mckenzie Bernard registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Taylor Meynes was next with eight points.
FHS senior Olivia Littlecook scored 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting to pace her team’s offense. Jamie Molina followed closely with 16 points and also grabbed six rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.