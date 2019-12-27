Canute clamps down on cold-shooting Kingston

Canute held Kingston to 21 percent shooting in the first and waltzed to a 47-32 victory over the Lady Redskins in consolation play Friday at the 43rd Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic, sponsored by Vision Bank.
The Trojanettes, No. 2 in Class A, improved to 12-2 on the season, while Kingston — No. 13 in Class 3A — slipped to 2-5.
Kingston, which trailed 28-17 at the break, made just 3-of-15 shots in the first quarter and went 3-of-13 in the second period for a combined 6-of-28 (21.4) by halftime.
Canute outscored Kingston 10-6 in the third quarter to stretch its lead to 38-23 and led by 20 — at 47-27 — after a 3-point basket by Haley Schreck with 3:51 remaining in the game. The CHS senior led a balanced Trojanette offense with 12 points.
Madison Faylor followed with 10 points for Canute, while teammate Kirstyn Strain just missed double figures with nine points. Strain drained seven 3-pointers in Canute's first-round loss to Christian Heritage Academy but was just 1-of-6 from beyond the arc against Kingston. As a team, Canute hit just 3-of-21 3-point attempts.
Kylie Savage and Kylee Smith both scored seven points for the Trojanettes and combined for 18 rebounds — 11 for Smith and seven for Savage.
Kingston got nine points from Brit Henderson and seven points and eight boards from Danna Wagnon.
It will be an All-Class A battle in Saturday's fifth-place game when Canute battles Hydro-Eakly. Kingston is set to play Hartshorne to tip things off in the 3 p.m. seventh-place contest.
