Caney takes advantage of Vanoss miscues

CANEY — The Vanoss Wolves couldn’t overcome six errors in a 10-1 loss at Caney Tuesday night.
Caney led 5-1 after two innings before pushing across five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull away.
Vanoss grabbed a 1-0 advantage in the top of the first inning.
Dylan Deathridge and Riley Vasquez both drew one-out walks to get the Wolves started in the first frame. Deathridge then stole third and raced home on a Caney error.
Vanoss collected six hits in the contest, included a double by Racen Reed. Vasquez, Gunner Haines, Riley Carlos, Matt Wood and Logan Morris also had base hits for the visitors.
Chet Hodge led a six-hit Cougar attack, going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Ty Jackson finished 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored and Telly Nutter walked twice and scored three runs for Caney.
Cole Alford was the winning pitcher for Caney. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed no earned runs in the five-inning affair.
Raced Reed was the losing hurler. He struck out three, walked three and allowed five earned runs in four innings.
Coach Matt Benedict and the Wolves are scheduled to host Macomb at 4:30 p.m. Friday on Senior Night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.