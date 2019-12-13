Can the scores I bowl really be my fault?

I saw the excuse “It’s not my fault. It’s the lane conditions” on social media and have decided it is my newest mantra — and I’m sticking to it.
Many of the bowlers on Monday and Tuesday nights are old enough to remember the name Flip Wilson, and with a chuckle, recall the words for which he’s most well-known. I referred to my trusty computer (what would we do without the various search engines (Google, Explore, Firefox and others?) to verify my thoughts were factual and not the ramblings of an old woman.
According to Wikipedia, “Wilson popularized the catchphrase ‘“The Devil made me do it!’” Geraldine Jones was a huge part of “The Flip Wilson Show” and was played by Wilson wearing women’s clothing. Some of Geraldine’s most famous quotes include “The Devil made me buy this dress!” and “Don’t you touch me, honey, you don’t know me that well!”
The way I bowled last week and then turned around this week and actually bowled my average each game, I am determined it is not my fault. It must be the lanes, the ball or whatever else.
Yet, in the world we live in today, many folks do not take responsibility for their actions. But that, too, is not new. It’s been around since creation, when a serpent told Eve it was OK to eat the fruit (we don’t really know if it was an apple or not).
Eve gave it to Adam, and Adam told God, “It’s the woman who you gave me — it’s her fault.” So, he was really blaming God, the woman and the serpent. When in reality, had Adam said “No,” what a different world we would live in today. But, alas, that excuse has continued throughout history.
Therefore, I should say it’s my fault, but for at least the next few weeks I’m going to use my new mantra. It just makes me feel better.
I need to remind everyone about our Christmas parties on Monday, Dec. 16, and Tuesday, Dec. 17. Everyone, please remember to bring your favorite snacks or finger foods.
I encourage those of you who have a favorite snack to bring your recipes to share. I, for one, would love to exchange recipes. Cooking is something I can do pretty well consistently, unlike tossing a ball down the lane, trying to knock down 10 pins.
Another reminder. Monday night bowlers will also bowl position round on the 16th. That simply means the first-place team will bowl the second-place team, No. 3 will bowl No. 4, etc.
Check the standings below to see who your team will be bowling against next week. Tuesday league did not indicate if they are bowling position next week or not.
A special note: I would like to ask a personal favor of our bowling family. Please remember two members of our Monday bowling family in your thoughts and prayers. We are a family, and we hurt with our friends when they hurt. Thank you so much for remembering them.
Finally, both leagues will be off for the week of Christmas and New Year. After our feasting and bowling this week, we will return on action on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7.
Here’s wishing everyone a very merry Christmas and a blessed New Year!
Good luck and good bowling to everyone on the upcoming final night of league play of 2019.
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 16 of 36)
1 NAPA 41
2 Snap On 40
3 KaCee Bar 39
4 Tatum Trucking 37.5
5 Native Strikers 37
6 Split Decision 37
7 B&S Construction 36
8 Misfits 35
9 Rob’s ProShop 33
10 Gutter Done 32
11 Splitz & Giggles 30
12 The Bowling Stones 29
13 The Replacements 27.5
14 Spare Me 21
15 Strike-A-Lacka 20
16 The Gutter Gang 16
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Native Strikers -796, Misfits – 747, NAPA – 740.
Scratch series team: Native Strikers – 2177, NAPA – 2123, Snap On — 2090.
Men’s scratch game: Bruce Fish – 266, James Ross – 263, Robbin George — 236.
Men’s scratch series: Bruce Fish- 658, Robbin George – 626, Bryan Beauchamp — 609.
Women’s scratch game: Ashley Fish – 212, Amy Villafranco – 161, Lori Clements — 160.
Women’s scratch series: Ashley Fish – 484, Amy Villafranco – 446, Janet Lowery — 426.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 16 of 36)
1 R2D2 and C 47
2 Ben’s TV 42.5
3 Rob’s ProShop 42
4 D’JAVu 33
5 Bronson’s Body Shop 31
6 Misfits 27
7 Pin Pals 21.5
8 Bush 6
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Ben’s TV – 676, Bronson’s Body – 660, D’JAVu — 633.
Scratch series team: Bronson’s Body– 1962, Ben’s TV – 1939, D’JAVu — 633.
Men’s scratch game: Josh Dean – 2225, Ken Hoyle – 200, Jim Rice – 193.
Men’s scratch series: Josh Dean – 587, Ken Hoyle – 580, Jim Rice — 527.
Women’s scratch game: Carey Brantley – 192, Amy Adams -175, Gloria Pryor – 158.
Women’s scratch series: Amy Adams – 493, Carey Brantley – 490, Jana Adams — 427.
