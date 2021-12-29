Can the Cowboys cap a noteworthy season with a bowl victory?  

STILLWATER — Through most of this season, the Oklahoma State football team has defied expectations.
Despite no ranking in the AP Preseason Poll, the Cowboys burst into the top 10, won Bedlam for the first time since 2014 and claimed a berth into their first conference championship game.
Heartbreak struck when OSU fell short of the Big 12 trophy, but a lengthy break has provided time for physical and emotional pain to subside. Now, the Cowboys have one more opportunity to surprise people with an upset of a historic program in a New Year’s Six bowl.
No. 9 OSU faces Notre Dame at noon Jan. 1 in Glendale, Arizona, for the Fiesta Bowl, marking the first meeting between these teams. The fifth-ranked Fighting Irish are favored by only 2.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook, so it isn’t a stretch to imagine a Cowboy victory.
But the Fighting Irish (11-1) are rolling into Glendale with energy because of a new beginning.
Unaffiliated with a conference, Notre Dame hasn’t played since defeating Stanford 45-14 on Nov. 27, and the program has undergone considerable change since then. With Brian Kelly taking on a new job – and accent – at LSU, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has been promoted to head coach of the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame is looking to kick off Freeman’s career with a win. OSU (11-2) is striving for its first victory since defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ departure. It should be an entertaining showdown in the desert. As usual, here are four key questions about factors that could make the difference between dominance and disaster for the Cowboys.
First down: How will OSU make up for Jim Knowles’ absence?
The wizard is leaving Stillwater, and the Cowboys have to figure out how to retain their defensive magic.
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who helped OSU’s defense rebuild to heights it probably hadn’t reached since the 1980s, accepted the same job at Ohio State. The Action Network insider Brett McMurphy broke the news that Knowles won’t coach in the Fiesta Bowl, leaving head coach Mike Gundy with a big decision.
Who will call the defensive plays?
Although Knowles deserves all the praise he gets for transforming the Cowboy defense, it’s important to recognize that he wasn’t the only scientist in the lab. Multiple coaches have collaborated with Knowles to polish the clever scheme that melded his original 4-2-5 formation with defensive strategies tailored to Big 12 football.
It’s an exemplary representation of teamwork, but not every defensive coach can wear a headset in the booth during the bowl game. Will defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements get the nod? What about cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie? Gundy said he won’t reveal his decision until Thursday. He hasn’t named an interim coordinator, and Gundy has been working with the defense in practice.
It’s unclear whether he will elevate someone within his staff or search elsewhere for a defensive coordinator. If he is considering internal promotion, then the bowl game could be an excellent trial period. Facing Notre Dame in a New Year’s Six bowl is a prime opportunity to see how a coach can thrive under pressure. It’s important that the Cowboys’ Fiesta Bowl play-caller is someone who knows the ins and outs of Knowles’ schemes and trusts the Cowboys in the same way he did.
Second down: How will opt-outs affect the Fighting Irish?
Notre Dame is loaded with talent, but at least two of the team’s premier stars won’t appear in the bowl game.
On Dec. 10, running back Kyren Williams and safety Kyle Hamilton, both juniors, announced their decisions to opt out of the bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft.
Their absences could make a major difference. Williams leads the Fighting Irish in all-purpose yards – 1,002 rushing and 359 receiving. Hamilton’s 35 tackles and four pass breakups have contributed to a defense that holds opponents to an average of 18.3 points per game.
Without Williams, Notre Dame will depend on underclassman backups Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree. The rushing situation is new, but the Fighting Irish have already had to adjust to playing without Hamilton. While Hamilton has dealt with injury, sophomore Ramon Henderson has moved from cornerback to safety.
The opt-outs could diminish Notre Dame’s star power, but they could also create an extra challenge for OSU. The Cowboys won’t have as much film on the backup running backs as they would have had for Williams, so the Irish’s offense might be a little mysterious.
No Cowboy has announced a decision to opt out of the bowl game. Defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan, offensive lineman Hunter Anthony, running back Dezmon Jackson and safety Tanner McCalister have entered the transfer portal, but this doesn’t prohibit them from competing in Arizona. Jackson tweeted that he intends to finish the season with the Cowboys, “ending out the year strong.”
Third down: Can OSU’s offense limit turnovers?
Turnovers were costly for the Cowboys in the Big 12 title game.
Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders threw a season-high four interceptions against an opportunistic Baylor defense. There’s room for improvement, but Gundy pointed out that it wasn’t all Sanders’ fault – the offensive line could protect him better. Redshirt junior Hunter Woodard accepted responsibility on behalf of the O-line.
“There was a lot of fingers pointing at Spencer, when in all reality, they probably should be pointing at us,” Woodard said. “It is what it is, but I think that’s kind of just how it goes watching football. A lot of people don’t quite understand what they’re seeing, and (they’re) like, ‘Oh, Spencer,’ but it’s not like that. We should have played better up front.”
After nearly a full month of practicing, Sanders and the O-line will have a chance to redeem themselves in the bowl game. The Cowboys have to be especially cautious against the Fighting Irish, whose 23 turnovers gained this season tie them at 16th in the FBS with four other teams. Notre Dame knows how to capitalize on opponents’ blunders, scoring 96 points off turnovers, so ball security is vital for OSU.
Fourth down: Has Jaylen Warren regained full strength?
Jaylen Warren needed to rest.
Warren, the gem of OSU’s offense, played through highly physical matchups that took a toll on his body. After electrifying the Cowboys’ run game through most of the season, Warren was relegated to the sideline during the conference title game because of injury.
Although Warren loves to stay active, this break between games has to give him some relief. The Cowboys are taking a cautious approach with Warren so he can be healthy for the Fiesta Bowl, but he has returned to the field.
“We’re not letting him practice as much as we are the other guys, but he’s doing fine,” Gundy said.
With five 100-plus-yard games this season, Warren is clearly a force for OSU. Because Notre Dame’s leading rusher is opting out, the Cowboys could have an advantage if their top running back is able to start.
–––o–––
Hallie Hart is a sports reporter for The Stillwater News Press. She can be contacted at hhart@stwnewspress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.