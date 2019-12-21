Can Oklahoma's pass rush fluster LSU in CFP game?

NORMAN — It wasn’t a play in the backfield that impressed Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with freshman Marcus Stripling’s potential.
It was a simple evaluation during OU’s season opener against Houston.
“Just coming off the ball, flying off the football,” Grinch said. “You just saw that snap off the ball. You see it more in practice than we’ve seen in games.”
The Sooners might need that explosiveness in a big game — soon.
News that defensive end Ronnie Perkins might not be available for Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal has shaken the ground in Norman, with reports that Perkins is one of three players who will be suspended against No. 1 LSU on Dec. 28 ( 3 p.m. ESPN). No official suspension has been handed down publicly.
LSU was honored with the Joe Moore Award on Thursday, given to the nation’s best offensive line, adding another accolade to the Tigers’ long list this season. But quarterback Joe Burrow has still been sacked 29 times this season, ranking LSU 77th nationally in that category.
Stripling, a freshman defensive end and former four-star high school prospect from Houston, could be a piece that patches together OU’s pass rush.
He has played in all 13 games this season, though somewhat sparingly. His one sack came with under four minutes left against Texas back in October, with the Longhorns playing a hurry-up offense to make up a 14-point deficit.
When Stripling brought down Sam Ehlinger it was OU’s eighth sack of the day. The Sooners finished with nine in what went down as the defense’s most disruptive game of the season.
Perkins had just one of those takedowns, giving OU hope that it can bother Burrow at the line of scrimmage even if its top pass rusher is sidelined.
Stripling figures to play a lot of snaps in that scenario. But a national semifinal against the nation’s top-ranked team would be a difficult place for him to break onto the scene.
“I think his practice has steadily improved. I think he’s a guy we’re excited about and his best football is in front of him,” Grinch said. “He does have an element of speed that brings a lot to that position. The physicality is different in college from high school, anytime you’re talking about guys on your defensive front. So that’s the hardest transition is for those guys, because it’s just a different animal going against a 300-pound guy over and over and over again.”
OU’s best option at defensive end might be Jalen Redmond, whose snaps have been up-and-down over the course of this season as he’s moved to defensive tackle. But that hasn’t kept him from totaling 5.5 sacks, just a half-sack fewer than Perkins.
At 6 foot 3, 266 pounds, he has experience playing defensive end from last year and has played 15 games in college. He’s equipped for the physical component LSU will present.
Grinch said Redmond’s shoulder came out of place twice during the Big 12 championship, and Redmond insisted it just be popped back in.
“You talk about being a warrior. I mean, it was huge,” Grinch said. “You see the way this thing shook down at the end. We needed him. We needed guys to step up and make plays.”
This stage might set up well for Redmond, whose freshman season was shortened by bloot clot issues. He has steadily become more involved in the back half of the season, showing why he was one of Oklahoma’s most sought-after prospects from the 2018 class.
“I’ve been knowing him, since we’re both from Oklahoma. The dude was like 220, doing windmills playing basketball,” OU safety Pat Fields said. “At D-line, that’s scary athleticism. You’ve got a guy who’s fast, quick, explosive. That’s a match-up nightmare right there. That’s a big-time player right there, freakish athlete.”
