Can Dallas get past the 49ers, the GOAT and Aaron Rodgers?

Full disclosure. Most of you know that this sportswriter has been a Dallas Cowboys fan ever since I started watching the NFL at a young age.
There, that’s out of the way.
Now to try and correctly predict who will win Super Bowl LVI, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
So who wants to take me if my beloved Cowboys make it that far? Stop laughing. I’m about to show you how they do it.
But let’s start over with the AFC.
SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND
Raiders at Bengals
Just comparing quarterbacks alone, I’ll take Joe Burrow over Derek Carr every single time. Carr is just not that dude and Burrow is playing the best football of his career heading into the postseason.
Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4%) and yards per attempt (8.9) this season.
Cincinnati receiver Ja’Marr Chase has shown he’s one of the top pass catchers in the AFC with 1,455 yards as a rookie.
Former OU running back Joe Mixon will also be a factor for the Bengals.
Final: Cincinnati 24, Las Vegas 20
Patriots at Bills
This one is so juicy, I had to get an opinion from one of the only Buffalo Bill fans that I know in this region.
“I think the Bills have a great chance to beat the Patriots,” said Billy Brantley, brother of The Ada News page designer James Brantley. “(Bill) Belichick is a great coach but as the saying goes, players win the game and Mac Jones at QB for the Patriots isn’t ready to win in the playoffs yet. I look for the Bills defense to step up and rattle Jones. Bills will get three turnovers and go on to the next round.”
The temperature will hover around 0 degrees in Buffalo Saturday night and that favors the Patriots a bit. When New England defeated the Bills on Dec. 6 (14-10), Jones completed 2-of-3 passes for 19 yards and rushed for 222 yards.
If New England can use that formula again, it will have a shot. But I’m going with Bill. Surely Buffalo QB Josh Allen can make enough plays down the stretch to help the home team secure the win.
Final: Buffalo 20, New England 13.
Steelers at Chiefs
I’m not sure Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (in his swan song) and his squad can keep this one close.
If the Steelers’ defense can hang tough and the offense can burn time off the clock by running the ball with Najee Harris, a rookie who finished with 1,200 rushing yards this season, they can probably stay within striking distance.
However, look for Kansas City to turn a couple of Pittsburgh turnovers into points and QB Patrick Mahomes is as good as it gets with a lead.
Final: Kansas City 31, Pittsburgh 16
On to the NFC where of course I’m starting with ...
49ers at Dallas
The Cowboys have led the league in takeaways this season and have one of the best defensive players on the planet in rookie Micah Parsons. They’ll need to disrupt San Fran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and force a couple of turnovers. In fact, Garooppolo is 7-0 when he doesn’t throw an interception. Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs had 11 interceptions this year and he definitely needs to add to that total Sunday afternoon.
I’m terrified of 49ers’ playmaker Deebo Samuel but look for the Dallas D to make enough keep stops to advance to the next round.
Final: Dallas 27, San Fran 21
Cardinals at Rams
This one is tough. Kyler Murray showed off two weeks ago in the Cardinals’ 25-22 win over Dallas. He’ll have to be on top of his game again in this big Monday Night Football playoff matchup.
It looks like Arizona will get J.J. Watt back on the defensive line, which will help a lot.
Then there’s the Cooper Kupp factor. That dude finished the season with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Arizona can ill afford to let Kupp go crazy.
I’ve never thought LA quarterback Matthew Stafford was that guy, so if the game turns into a shootout, give me Kyler.
Final: Arizona 35, LA Rams 24
Eagles at Buccaneers
Nice job earning a playoff spot Philadelphia. See ya later.
GOAT quarterback Tom Brady will do his thing, even without mega talent and distraction Antonio Brown.
I love Jalen Hurts but he’s in over his head in his first-ever playoff start. Brady has started 46 postseason games.
Look for big tight end Rob Gronkowski to have a big impact on the game. Tampa Bay should pull away in the second half for a comfortable win.
Final: Tampa Bay 30, Philly 20
Now for the Cowboys’ road to the Super Bowl...
Bonus Pick
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Cowboys at Buccaneers
Dallas opened the season at Tampa Bay and had that game all but wrapped until Tom Brady did his GOAT thing and rallied the Bucs to a last-second 31-29 victory.
I believe Dallas will hang on in the rematch.
The Cowboys will ride the rushing 1-2 punch of Ezekial Elliott and Tony Pollard to a ground and pound attack that will shorten the game and keep Brady on the sidelines.
Dallas QB Dak Prescott will step up and slightly outplay the GOAT in his own house.
Lambeau Field, here they come.
Final: Dallas 20, Tampa Bay 17.
Bonus Pick 2
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
Dallas at Green Bay
It was a catch!
It seems inevitable that Dallas plays Green Bay at some point in the playoffs and this year a trip to the Super Bowl is on the line.
The Cowboys pull off the miracle on ice and will play for all the marbles.
Final: Dallas 24, Green Bay 21.
Bonus Pick 3
SUPER BOWL
Dallas vs. Tennessee
Tennessee stud running back Derrick Henry made his return to the Titans just in time to lead them to the Super Bowl. Look for him to run wild and get his team to California.
The Cowboys will have got through Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to get here but alas, I’m afraid the Dallas run will stop here.
I don’t know of any defense that can stop a healthy Henry and the Cowboys’ won’t be any different.
The Titans will be your new world champs.
Final: Tennessee 31, Dallas 27
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.