Folks in Hughes County and the Pontotoc Conference already know about seventh-grader E’Niyah Holmes. The rest of the state was introduced at the Super16 All-Star games held recently at Bethany High School.
Holmes was named the MVP of the 2026 Girls Super16 All-Star game after scoring 14 points to go with three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Super16 officials were surprised and impressed with Holmes during the selection process.
“E’Niyah Holmes came to the Oklahoma City combine and WOWED every evaluator from the beginning. Before the combine ended, our team knew this was a “no-brainer” as an S16 All-Star selection,” Super16 representative Sean Lowe wrote on the event’s website.
At 5-10 already in her young career, Holmes can play just about anywhere on the court.
“Miss Holmes’ size is intimidating at the guard position and can easily fit in as a “big” or the stretch 4. What we’ve learned about her throughout each combine and the actual all-star game is that she can flat out ball,” Love said in the article. “Her smooth, but calm, style of play was enjoyable to watch. She runs the floor extremely well and can navigate through opposing defenses with her ball-handling ability.”
If they haven’t already, Love writes that college coaches will soon find Calvin, America on the map.
“College coaches will begin to learn where Calvin, Oklahoma, is pretty soon ... because I had never heard of it,” the article said.
