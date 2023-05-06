Calvin's Holmes has dominant freshman season

E’Niyah Holmes was the best player on the floor in nearly every game Calvin played during the 2022-23 season.
And she’s a freshman.
Holmes averaged a double-double for the season with 24 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and her dominance made her the right choice for the 2023 Ada News All-Area Girls Freshman of the Year.
Holmes helped the Lady Bulldogs make a trip to the Class B State Tournament and the Lady Bulldogs ended the season with 23 wins. It was the first time since 1994 a girls basketball team from Calvin had qualified for the state tournament.
Eric Holmes is her proud coach at Calvin and is also her proud father.
“E’Niyah had a tremendous freshman season,” Eric Holmes said. “E’Niyah faced all sorts of junk defenses throughout the season. She still found ways to score and make others around her better so the team could still have success. She was the MVP in every tournament she played in.”
E’Niyah’s 24 points were the second most in the state and she also shot 69 percent from the field. Standing at 6-0, the versatile freshman could play the guard position well and post up in the paint when needed.
Eric believes she is considered by many — including himself — as the No. 1 freshman girls basketball player in the state.
E’Niyah is already averaging 17 points and seven rebounds on the AAU circuit.
“She continues to blossom as a standout freshman. I look forward to a fruitful summer and can’t wait to see what next season brings,” he said.
That season will be at Madill High School. Eric Holmes has recently accepted the head coaching job for the Lady Wildcats.
