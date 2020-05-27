CALVIN — Calvin senior and former Ada Braves player Carson Hart signed a letter of intent to play college baseball at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma last week. It’s believed he’ll be the first Bulldog baseball player to play at the collegiate level in, well, quite some time. Some Calvin officials think it may be decades since an athlete from the Class B school in Hughes County played college ball.
Hart will be a pitcher for the Drovers.
“He is a good kid and has a good arm with an above-average fastball and some impressive off-speed pitches,” said Calvin baseball coach Country Beard, the fourth varsity coach Hart has played for during his high school career. “He also gets along well with his teammates.”
Beard said Hart will also make a good college student.
“He has above a 4.0 GPA (and the class valedictorian),” Beard said. “Carson will definitely do well and graduate when his time comes.”
Hart’s path to USAO has been a long and winding one. Along with adjusting to different coaching styles for four consecutive years, Hart suffered a shoulder injury during his stint with the Ada Braves, the summer Post 72 American Legion baseball squad. The shoulder required surgery and led to months of physical therapy.
Hart missed the entire 2019 fall baseball season but was ready to go this spring. The Bulldogs were forced to co-op with Holdenville after there weren’t enough players at Calvin to field a team. Hart made one start in the spring before the COVID-19 pandemic struck and wiped away the rest of his senior campaign.
“That was really hard for me not to play,” Hart told the McAlester News-Captial. “I had a lot of time to think and get my mental approach in order. God had a plan for how all of this was supposed to work out.”
The 17-year-old scheduled a workout for the Drovers before spring break. But the coronavirus crisis forced that initial meeting to be rescheduled. Thankfully, Hart was able to reschedule.
“I went up there and worked out. (Coach) got back with me and wanted me to show him what I can do,” Hart said.
After the workout was done, Hart said that is when he was offered a scholarship.
“I kind of got choked up and almost started crying in front of him,” he admitted.
Beard said he looks forward to seeing what Hart can do while in Chickasha playing for USAO.
“He has a good frame to put on a lot of muscle. I think in a year or two he will be a valuable asset to the Drovers,” he said.
Calvin superintendent Travis Graham, an old baseball guy himself, was also excited to see Hart sign on the dotted line.
“Carson has been a great student-athlete for us at Calvin Schools,” Graham said. “We’re excited to see what the future holds for Carson.”
Derek Hatridge, sports editor of the McAlester News-Capital, contributed to this report.
